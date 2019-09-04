BOOSTHEAT: CSR POLICY: BOOSTHEAT LEADS ITS SECTOR

Press release

Vénissieux, 4 September 2019

In June, as part of a continuous improvement approach to social and environmental responsibility (CSR), BOOSTHEAT sought the expertise of EthiFinance, an independent extra-financial ratings agency. EthiFinance, which specialises in the management of sustainability-related risks and opportunities, awarded BOOSTHEAT an overall score of 67/100, making it a "Sustainable leader".

An "advanced" level of ESG[1] maturity and a "major" sustainable development opportunity, despite being founded only recently

To assess BOOSTHEAT's performance, EthiFinance referred to the Gaïa Rating company-oriented ESG maturity methodology, and to the United Nations' product-oriented Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

BOOSTHEAT is 15 points ahead of the average achieved by companies in its business sector. BOOSTHEAT has also increased its score by 28 points relative to 2017 across all rating themes. The company scored highly on the social theme (70/100) and the external stakeholders theme (64/100), particularly regarding equal opportunities, health and safety, relations with suppliers, customers and civil society, and product liability.

With a product portfolio that is entirely focused on energy transition, the second part of the assessment found that BOOSTHEAT is making a "major contribution" in terms of sustainable development opportunities, with a score of 75/100.

The BOOSTHEAT.20 boiler is therefore regarded as an efficient solution, and one that addresses the UN's seventh Sustainable Development Goal, which involves ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.

The UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals are a call to action for all countries, aiming to promote prosperity while protecting the planet. They are a response to global sustainability challenges, particularly those related to climate, biodiversity, energy, water, poverty, inequality, prosperity, peace and justice.

BOOSTHEAT: a responsible company with commitments that match its ambitions

BOOSTHEAT is giving consumers the opportunity to play an active role in the new era of energy with its BOOSTHEAT.20 boiler, and wanted to quantify its level of responsibility and its contribution. This proactive approach, which is fully consistent with its values and strategic market position, reflects BOOSTHEAT"s ambition and desire to achieve 360-degree responsibility.

"BOOSTHEAT is not just an extremely energy-efficient product, but a company that has developed and continues to grow around a shared philosophy. We are delighted with these results, and we remain focused on the path ahead." Luc Jacquet, CEO and co-founder of BOOSTHEAT

The rating process enabled BOOSTHEAT to identify areas for future improvement, particularly in the workforce-related and HR theme, which is crucial for the company.

About BOOSTHEAT

BOOSTHEAT, founded in 2011, designs, develops and produces heating solutions that are technologically advanced, energy-efficient and sustainable. BOOSTHEAT's new-generation boilers feature a patented thermal compressor, enabling them to achieve efficiency of up to 200% and reducing energy bills by up to half. They are more environmentally friendly and economical, giving all users the opportunity to achieve an immediate and significant reduction in their environmental impact. BOOSTHEAT has established its head office and production site in Vénissieux near Lyon, which is an established hub for the HVAC industry. The company has been awarded the "Entreprise Innovante" (innovative company) and French Fab accreditation.

*Heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

[1]ESG: Environmental, Social, Governance

2Rating using the Gaïa Rating methodology

