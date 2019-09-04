VAAST Bikes-a state-of-the-art human transportation company bringing forth an all-new, all-road brand of sport performance bikes-is pleased to announce that it will launch its innovative model range at this year's EUROBIKE, September 4-7, 2019.

Through its exclusive use of new materials, inventive design and engineering, and proven, eco-friendly fabrication processes, VAAST Bikes unites ALLITE SUPER MAGNESIUM technology, a one-of-a-kind ride feel, and a dedication toward a vibrant cycling ecology to enable more meaningful journeys that fill the soul.

The company's launch includes four models: A/1, M/1, U/1, and Y/1 for gravel, mountain, urban, and youth riding, respectively. All four models are exclusively made with ALLITE SUPER MAGNESIUM, a specially formulated magnesium alloy that weighs 33% less and offers 20x greater shock absorption than aluminum, weighs 50% less and is 56% stronger than titanium, and is 100% recyclable-making it a viable, sustainable option. All VAAST frames are treated with a corrosion-resistant ceramic coating and durable paint finishes. The specially crafted AE81 SUPER MAGNESIUM formula possesses a resilient, perfect ride-feel that enables riders to push beyond their limits. And, its superior vibration dampening characteristics empower a smooth, agile, fast ride.

"As the benefits of magnesium are becoming more well-known, we are excited to introduce VAAST Bikes to the market as the premier model for sport performance," said Joey Burke, Marketing Manager. "We have meticulously designed these bikes with a consumer-first mentality, enabling you to reach farther and successfully go further with a ride experience like none other."

The A/1, M/1, and U/1 are offered in two specifications to accommodate universal riding from flat roads to mountain peaks, windy trails, and beyond. All VAAST models follow a unique sizing structure-creating a fit fine-tuned to the rider. VAAST measurements are focused on the dimension to the center of the handlebar, the most important contact point for the rider, formulated to complement optimal geometry.

A/1 serves as VAAST's hallmark model-embodying the brand's focus on versatility, functionality, and optimal performance. Weighing in at approximately 1,200 grams, the A/1 enables riders to ride all ways-offering dropped chainstays to accommodate 700C or 650B tires, a threaded bottom bracket (T47 30 mm) for less creak and better serviceability, dedicated 1X drivetrains, and fender and rack mounts ready for any adventure. The A/1 retails at $2,499.00 USD.

VAAST launches as the latest addition to parent company United Wheels Limited-joining the strong presence the company has in the bicycle industry with Huffy Corporation, Niner, Batch Bicycles, Royce Union, and Buzz E-Bikes which collectively ship more than 5 million bicycles annually in 40 countries.

To learn more about VAAST Bikes, visit www.vaastbikes.com or contact Joey Burke (info@vaastbikes.com).

ABOUT VAAST BIKES

Introducing VAAST Bikes-A human transportation company launching with an all-new, all-road adventure line of Sport Performance Bikes designed for those who are destined for more.

Our team of engineers, scientists, designers, and riders have built a more pragmatic, enduring, and robust line of sport-tuned, high-performance bikes that establish a new standard of feel. Sport Performance, as it should be. Through our exclusive use of lighter, super-optimized materials, VAAST Bikes call into existence a ride feel that will help you conquer the roads less-traveled.

We are VAAST-impeccably handling sport performance bikes designed to create the more skillful and fulfilling propulsion of mind, body, and heart-rate.

