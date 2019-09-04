Rentschler Biopharma SE: Rentschler Biopharma to highlight new U.S. facility and bioprocessing expertise at Biotech Week Boston

Rentschler Biopharma to highlight new U.S. facility and bioprocessing expertise at Biotech Week Boston

LAUPHEIM, GERMANY and MILFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / Rentschler Biopharma SE, a world-class contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, announced today its lineup of activities during the BioProcess International (BPI) Conference, being held September 9-12 in Boston, MA during Biotech Week Boston.

- Major presence at BioProcess International (BPI) Conference, September 9-12 during Biotech Week Boston

- Focus on Company's manufacturing and process development innovations with potential to significantly improve timelines and efficiency

With a focus on its newest facility, which is located in greater Boston in Milford, MA, Rentschler Biopharma will have a strong presence at the conference to discuss its capabilities and highlight its achievements. With its innovative and highly flexible business model, the site is already taking on new projects, including multispecific antibodies. The site will support both clinical and commercial manufacturing programs as the projects advance through development.

Karen Savage, Vice President and Milford site head, noted: "The manufacture of biotherapeutics is rapidly evolving and requires novel technical solutions to match the increasing complexity. The Company's new site in Milford, MA is greatly amplifying our ability to develop new technologies and offer clients highly innovative solutions combined with our renowned and long-standing expertise."

Rentschler Biopharma is qualifying the Milford site as a multi-product manufacturing facility, enabling the Company to diversify and to effectively address client requirements. Ms. Savage noted: "We have already started to expand our capacity and capabilities in Milford to ensure we can meet our clients' development and production needs and also to be able to produce new therapeutic modalities."

Dr. Jesús Zurdo, Senior Vice President Innovation and Venture Partnerships, added: "At Rentschler Biopharma, we are working to improve our processes and implement new technologies with the goal of enabling better, faster, more cost effective development and production for our clients. The integration of the methodologies being presented at BPI with faster cell line development workflows and streamlined fit-for-purpose process development could dramatically transform overall biotherapeutic development timelines and increase bioprocessing efficiency."

Rentschler Biopharma events at BPI include:

- Dr. Jesús Zurdo, Senior Vice President Innovation and Venture Partnerships, will be part of two panel discussions around "Implementing New Technologies in Continuous Upstream Processes":

- September 11 | 10:25 AM | Innovation Live Theater | exhibit hall (Chair)

- September 11 | 12:45 PM | Innovation Live Theater | exhibit hall (Participant)

- Karen Savage, Vice President and Milford site head, will present "The evolving needs of biopharmaceutical products: How Rentschler Biopharma's U.S. footprint will make a difference", highlighting the capabilities and future plans for the U.S. facility:

- September 11 | 3:40 PM | Innovation Live Theater | exhibit hall

- Two posters will be presented during the conference by Dr. Jesús Zurdo, SVP Innovation and Venture Partnerships, and Dr. Jadranka Koehn, Senior Director Innovation and Venture Partnerships, to outline important proprietary processes which differentiate Rentschler Biopharma from other CDMOs:

- TurboCellTM - A faster way to stable production cell lines

- Fit for purpose - Acceleration of process development timelines

- Federico Pollano, Senior Vice President Business Development, and his team will be available to meet at the Rentschler Biopharma booth (#306) at the conference.

- Rentschler Biopharma is a co-sponsor of Party in the Park, the featured networking evening event for Biotech Week Boston:

- September 11 | 5:30 PM | Lawn on D | Seaport District, Boston

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma, is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), focused exclusively on client projects. From its headquarters in Laupheim, Germany, and its site in Milford, MA, USA, Rentschler Biopharma offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals as well as related consulting activities, including project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. In order to offer optimal solutions across the entire value chain, the Company has entered into a strategic alliance with Leukocare AG for formulation development and with Rentschler Fill Solutions GmbH for fill & finish services. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with more than 850 employees. For further information, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com.

Contact:

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Dr. Cora Kaiser

Senior Director Corporate Communication

Phone: +49-7392-701-874

communications@rentschler-biopharma.com

Media inquiries:

MC Services AG

Eva Bauer

Phone: +49-89-210228-0

Laurie Doyle

Phone: +1-339-832-0752

rentschler@mc-services.eu

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

SOURCE: Rentschler Biopharma SE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558401/Rentschler-Biopharma-to-highlight-new-US-facility-and-bioprocessing-expertise-at-Biotech-Week-Boston