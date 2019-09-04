Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2019) -Walker River Resources Corp. (TSXV: WRR) ("Walker" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial drilling and exploration results from the 2019 reverse circulation ("RC") drilling and the regional geological exploration program on the Lapon Gold Project, located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada.

Drilling and exploration (geological mapping and prospecting) have resulted in the discovery of a new altered and mineralized zone, located some 400 feet south of the Lapon Rose zone.

Regional exploration (geological mapping, prospecting and sampling) on the Company's new Rattlesnake Range Front portion ("Rattlesnake") of the Lapon Gold Project (4 km west and 2000 feet lower than the Lapon Rose Zone) has returned values of 17.36 g/t Au and 13.9 g/t Ag, from the interior of an historical adit.

Regional exploration, (geological mapping, prospecting and sampling) on the Company's new Pikes Peak portion ("Pikes Peak") of the Lapon Gold Project has returned values of 9 g/t Au, 39.4 g/t Ag, including 2.22% Cu.

Key Highlights:

To date, mineralization has been discovered in a broad, altered, fractured and brecciated NE trending structural zone termed the Lapon Rose Zone. Anomalous gold values are denoted in many areas within this zone, and significant higher-grade mineralization over significant widths is located within sub vertical en echelon zones of intense alteration and gold enrichment.

In April, 2019, the Company received a 2-year extension from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (the"BLM") for its Notice of Intent (the"NOI") exploration permit to conduct further drilling on the Lapon Gold Project,

Walker's initial geological mapping and prospecting on the Project followed by its drill programs has demonstrated the potential for the emplacement of significant gold mineralization.

The 2019 exploration program is focused on the expansion and delineation of the gold mineralized zones discovered by the Company as well as Regional Exploration of other areas of the Project in the search for new mineralization and potential new discoveries.



Results have been received from the first four holes drilled These holes were designed to ascertain contact angles and thicknesses of the fresh granites and the dioritic intrusive at Adit A. Hole 19- 34 was lost in a fault and did not reach its intended depth.



Notably, hole 19- 35 discovered a new altered and gold mineralized zone below granite some 400 feet south of the company's previous drilling and discoveries on the Lapon Rose zone. The results are detailed in the Assay Table below:

Assay Table: Summary of Drill Results:

Hole Alt.

(m) From

(m) To

(m) Length**

(m) Assay

Au

g/t Notes: LC 19- 35 2630 33.5 56.4 22.9 1.37 New Zone incl

33.5 47.2 13.7 2.01















LC 19- 34 2280





No significant results Hole lost in fault













LC 19-36 2700





No significant results Granite













LC 19-37 2700





No significant results Granite

**True widths approx. 80%

The Lapon Rose Zone has now been drilled over a strike length of some 365 meters. The width of the zone exceeds 150 meters, and the zone has been drilled over a vertical extent of 400 meters. The zone remains open along strike and depth.

The initial 2019 drill program was designed to expand gold mineralized zones discovered by the Company and to discover and delineate new gold mineralized zones. Further results from the 2019 drill program are expected to be released shortly.

Walker also announces initial results from the Regional mapping and prospecting programs on the newly acquired Pikes Peak and Rattlesnake Range Front (RF) claims. Initial prospecting by the Company returned up to 17.36 g/t Au from an old adit on the Rattlesnake range front. A total of 30 samples were collected from outcrops and old workings. These samples focused on mineralized shear zones and associated quartz veins, significant results are detailed in Table 1.

Table 1. Significant Prospecting Results.

Sample Number Zone Material Au

g/t Ag

g/t Cu

% Pb

% LN-1R Pikes Peak Outcrop 3.54





LN-2R Pikes Peak Outcrop 5.33





LN-3R Pikes Peak Outcrop 0.72

1.37

LN-4R Pikes Peak Outcrop 1.28 8.17 0.26

LN-5R Pikes Peak Outcrop 0.76 38.4 2.22

LN-6R Pikes peak Outcrop 9.14 39 0.78















LF-11R Rattlesnake RF Adit wall 17.35 13.95

1.06%

As shown in the above table high-grade gold and associated metals exist on Pikes Peak and Rattlesnake. Sampling has not yet been completed at Rattlesnake. An initial helicopter assisted reconnaissance program resulted in the discovery of an intensely altered and silicified zone, with sulphide mineralization at Rattlesnake. Historical workings were discovered at Pikes Peak and Rattlesnake, consisting of milling facilities, adits, shafts, drifts, open cuts and prospect pits.

Michel David, President states: "We continue to be excited and encouraged by results from our drilling and regional geological sampling programs. Not only have we discovered new gold, copper, and silver mineralization, our exploration programs have expanded our understanding of the Project and dramatically increased its potential. We continue our ongoing exploration program and anticipate further encouraging results."

About the Lapon Gold Project

The Lapon Gold Project consists of 147 claims (2940 acres) that includes Lapon Canyon, the newly acquired Pikes Peaks claims 4 kilometers to the north and the Rattlesnake Range Front claims 3 kilometers to the west and over 600 meters lower than the present drilling at Lapon Canyon. The Lapon Gold Project is situated in the Wassuk Range, easily accessible by secondary state roads from the main highway (25 kilometres). A state grid power transmission line passes within three kilometres of the Lapon Project.

The Lapon Gold Project is located within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 100-kilometre-wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada. Within this trend, numerous gold, silver, and copper mines are located, notably the historic Comstock Lode mines in Virginia City. Also, the past producing Esmeralda/Aurora gold mine, with reported production of some one million ounces and the Anaconda open pit copper mine in Yerington, Nevada.

The Lapon Gold Project is cut by a series of steeply dipping cross fault structures cutting across the Walker trend, analogous to other cross fault structures responsible for many gold and base metal deposits in the world. These faults are heavily sheared and altered (sericite, iron oxides) with abundant silica, varying in width from 60 to 300 meters. Four of these structures have been discovered at Lapon Canyon, and at least two can be traced for over four kilometers.

The Rattlesnake and Pikes Peak claims cover over 8 kilometers of possible extensions of the range front zones to the west, north and south of Lapon Canyon, adding several additional drill target areas to the Lapon Gold Project. Rattlesnake and Pikes Peak contain numerous historical workings that consist of, milling facilities several adits at different levels, underground workings with vertical shafts, and a network of existing roads providing access to connect all the historical workings.

Small-scale high-grade mining began at Lapon Canyon in 1914. Approximately 600 meters of drifts and raises were developed from two adits and a two-stamp mill was built. Further underground work was carried out, returning numerous assay values in the range of one ounce per ton, with a sample at the end of an adit returning 20.6 ounces per ton. (National Instrument 43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004). Additional work at Lapon Canyon in the following years, included the installation of a ball mill and milling facilities.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. A blank or certified reference material was inserted approximately every tenth sample. The Lapon samples were delivered to ALS Minerals certified laboratory facility in Reno, NV. The samples were crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50g gravimetric finish. Higher grade samples used a 1kg screen fire assay with screen to 100 microns and 50g gravimetric finish

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by E. Gauthier, geol., Eng (OIQ) a director of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

