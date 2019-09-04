Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Aben Resources (OTCQB: ABNAF) ("the Company"), a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. President and CEO, James Pettit, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Pettit about the Company's current drilling projects. Pettit explained that the Company started drilling at their Justin Gold Project in May of this year, however the results were disappointing. Regardless, this site still holds value and the Company will be reevaluating the next steps for this project. He also shared that the Company began the 2019 drilling season at their Forrest Kerr Project in British Columbia, which has yielded promising results.

"The first three holes reported this year, to date, basically demonstrated broader intervals of lower-grade gold.", stated Pettit, adding that the drilling has been guided by geochemistry and our new geophysical report that were completed in May. He explained that this seasons drill sites are, for the most part, further south in comparison with last years drilling. "The reason we're moving south is because we've drilled about 30 holes in the North Boundary Zone over the last two years.", explained Pettit. He added that with extensive drilling in the North Boundary Zone and the application of the geophysical survey, the Company has a good understanding of what to look for when selecting drill sites as we move south in the Boundary Zone. Now the Company will explore what the South Boundary Zone has to offer. "We've got some very key areas we'd like drill this year."

Jolly then asked about the Company's lower stock price since its last press release. Pettit explained that the decreased stock price is due to the disappointing drilling results of the Justin Gold Project and the lack of high-grade gold results in the initial 3 holes of the Forrest Kerr Project. Pettit also explained that the stock price of the Company in the last few years had impressive increases on initial drill results because of high-grade gold in the core so this years results were perceived as disappointing.

Pettit then expanded on the proven potential of the Gold Triangle located in British Columbia, where the Company facilitates their Forrest Kerr Gold Project. Pettit explained that this area has a well-known reputation for high-grade copper and gold discoveries. He added that the Company believes there is still a tremendous amount of gold and silver to be discovered in this area.

Jolly then asked about the Company's upcoming plans for drilling at their current Forrest Kerr Project project. Pettit shared that the Company plans to drill up to 10,000 meters this year, compared to the 15,000 meters drilled last two years. "We're halfway through right now.", explained Pettit, adding that the Company is awaiting a lot more results regarding their latest drilling program.

To close the interview, Pettit explained that the gold market is continuing to increase exponentially due to several economic factors. Consequently, the interest in this space has been greater than ever before, giving the Company an incredible opportunity for growth.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $5 million in the Company's treasury and approximately 116.7 million shares issued and outstanding.

