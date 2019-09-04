As from September 5th, 2019, subscription rights issued by Westpay AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until September 17th, 2019. Instrument: Westpay subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: WPAY TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013102464 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 180220 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ As from September 5th, 2019 paid subscription rights (BTA) issued by Westpay AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Westpay paid subscription shares -------------------------------------------------- Short name: WPAY BTA -------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013102472 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 180221 -------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 -------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: SSME -------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 59.