Mittwoch, 04.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

WKN: A0F6JV ISIN: CA91825V1031 Ticker-Symbol: VDU 
Frankfurt
04.09.19
08:02 Uhr
0,053 Euro
-0,004
-6,32 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIQ SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIQ SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
04.09.2019 | 14:32
(71 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

VIQ Solutions CEO Presents at New York's Fall Investor Summit September 16th

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ" or the "Company") (TSXV:VQS) (OTCQB:VQSLF) a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and services for law enforcement, legal, insurance, courts, and transcription service provider markets, will present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16 at 3:30 p.m. in New York City. CEO, Sebastien Paré, will present VIQ's strategy and growth plan.

The Company will also host individual investor meetings on September 16th and 17th at the conference.

The Fall Investor Summit is held at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global expert in video capture software and audio recording with voice-to-text capabilities. VIQ provides a cyber-secure AI technology and service platform to law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, and transcription service providers, enabling them to unlock the value of their enterprise digital media and streamline their document-creation workflow, using artificial intelligence tools for measurable business gains.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.microcapconf.com

For additional information: Please contact Laura Haggard, Chief Marketing Officer, VIQ Solutions, email: lserranohaggard@viqsolutions.com. For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com. For additional information on the Investor Summit, please visit: www.microcapconf.com or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com.

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

SOURCE: VIQ Solutions



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/558381/VIQ-Solutions-CEO-Presents-at-New-Yorks-Fall-Investor-Summit-September-16th


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE