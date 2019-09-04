Subscribe Technologies Inc: Subscribe Technologies Launches National Billboard Advertising Campaign

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / Subscribe Technologies Inc. (CSE:SAAS, OTCQB:SRBBF, FSE:6GQ) ("Subscribe" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the Company is engaging in a national billboard advertising campaign to promote recently acquired Virtual Private Network (VPN) business assets GamerVPN.com and BladeVPN.com.

Both VPN services will display various advertising creatives on up to 420 electronic street level signs and 306 large format billboards strategically placed in high-traffic areas across Canada. The campaign will begin September 10 and last until December 25 as a pilot program and could continue into the New year if results are favorable.

Billboard and Signage operators include Pattison OneStop, Newad, Astral, Captivate and several other national media brands.

President and CEO Mr. Paul Dickson states, "I'm looking forward to watching the results of the ad campaign, I've had excellent results for brand recognition in the past. Street level and billboard advertising is very cost effective and should yield well for our VPN services."

VPN gives you additional protection when you do anything on the internet from email to visiting websites to using a banking app on your smartphone. It will hide your browsing history, mask your physical location and reduce the risks of identity theft, especially in Public WIFI areas.

BladeVPN.com is a premium VPN provider specializing in high-quality, unlimited VPN Servers worldwide for both individuals and business customers. VPN servers are in 30 countries including the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Germany, Hong Kong and Brazil among others.

GamerVPN.com is a robust international service designed to allow fast and secure VPN connections to any online game, like Fortnite, League of Legends, CS:GO, DOTA 2, PUBG, etc. There are many technical reasons why our network is especially suited to be a game VPN network, such as low-latency servers and VPN Obfuscation techniques.

About Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Software-as-a-Service is a fast emerging, cloud-based business model allowing companies to offer services worldwide, and grow their user base exponentially, with scale, and modest relative additional operating costs to do same.

About Subscribe Technologies Inc.

Subscribe Technologies Inc. develops, partners with, acquires, and invests in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business with a subscription-based business model.

To learn more about Subscribe Technologies, please visit www.subscribetech.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

Paul Dickson

President & CEO

Contact:

support@subscribetech.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of Subscribe Technologies Inc. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company's management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

SOURCE: Subscribe Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558372/Subscribe-Technologies-Launches-National-Billboard-Advertising-Campaign