novae leverages Expedia Partner Solutions to further enhance travel booking, payment and protections on its alle white-label digital loyalty platform

Expanded travel options, a more engaging digital experience, unique trip protections and other benefits consolidate alle as the digital engagement experience of choice for merchant loyalty programs

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fintech and Insurtech company novae continues to disrupt the digital engagement experience merchants offer their loyalty programs by leveraging Expedia Partner Solutions (EPS), a B2B brand of Expedia Group, to enhance alle, its omichannel, white-label B2B2C loyalty platform.

The platform, co-created with Visa and launched in 2018 for use with Visa member banks, allows merchants to enhance their travel booking, payment and protection solutions. It has been adopted by more than 60 financial institutions across Latin America and the Caribbean and is slated to be deployed in Europe during the third quarter of 2019.

More travel options

Through the agreement with EPS, alle enables merchants' loyalty customers to redeem their rewards on over 600,000 Expedia Group accommodations. And through its metasearch engine, the alle digital experience compiles, prioritizes and deduplicates the best travel offerings, saving users valuable time.

Recent enhancements to EPS' offering include expanded rates and availability for lodging options, including popular vacation rentals. EPS is also well-known for the quality of its content, with detailed property descriptions and high-qualityimages (at least 20 per property) to help users select the best options for their travel. Banks and other merchants using alle can easily unlock preferential rates on demand for specific locations or customer tiers. What's more, these member-only deals offer average discounts of 12% and are available on over 250,000 properties.

Branded Rules, a proprietary value-added travel and assistance service, is now available on alle. Its benefits include:

Unique and flexible fares that impose no extra charges for cancellations or rebooking, even if they result from delays or lost connections caused by the traveler;

Instant compensation through alle 's native digital card for delayed or missing baggage;

's native digital card for delayed or missing baggage; Up to US$2 million in emergency travel medical and dental benefits, including on-demand access to healthcare professionals worldwide;

in emergency travel medical and dental benefits, including on-demand access to healthcare professionals worldwide; Instant refunds through alle 's native digital card of the difference between trips booked on the app and any lower rate found for the same reservation within 48 hours of booking; and

's native digital card of the difference between trips booked on the app and any lower rate found for the same reservation within 48 hours of booking; and Free repair or replacement of personal devices such as mobile/smart phones, tablets, laptops and smart watches that are lost, stolen, damaged or destroyed during trips booked on the app.

A more engaging user experience

Thanks to EPS' machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, alle is now able to personalize content, offers and services to travelers based on previous searches, purchases and other interactions. Coupled with EPS' ability to microsegment travel searches geographically, alle's customized recommendations make the path to redemption and purchase much easier and more relevant.

The enhancements have resulted in significant increases in loyalty program participant numbers, retention rates and levels of spend, as demonstrated by the merchants who have trusted alle to deliver the digital engagement experience of their loyalty programs.

Other user experience enhancements of the alle app include real-time notification of booking updates and the capability to connect users in real time with service providers, such as vacation rental owners.

"We are pleased that our relationship with Expedia Group continues to grow and evolve, enabling us to deliver on our promise to improve the digital experience of loyalty customers every time they choose to book travel on our platform," said Sergio Arana, CEO and Head of Ventures for novae. "Additionally, in order to continuously enhance our digital engagement capabilities, we provide a combination of value-added benefits such as Branded Rules and upperMiles."

"We are confident that our collaboration with novae will have a transformative effect on merchants' loyalty programs. Travel rewards are a powerful loyalty incentive, and Expedia Partner Solutions' breadth and quality of accommodations plus novae's superior digital engagement technologies equal a winning loyalty offering," said Alfonso Paredes, Vice President & Managing Director, EMEA & LATAM, Expedia Partner Solutions brand.

About novae

novae is a digital engagement banking aggregator for financial institutions, OTAs, airlines and merchants that focuses on designing digital experiences to bring brand engagement and user loyalty to new levels. Through white-label solutions built on conversational platforms, payment capabilities and artificial intelligence (AI), novae improves the customer experience with technologies and services that make mobile transactions, communications and other business-consumer interactions faster, easier, more effective and more enjoyable. Headquartered in San Francisco and with a business and innovation hub in Miami, an insurtech hub in London and shared services centers in Buenos Aires and Bogota, novae has clients across the Americas and Europe. novae is part of a&a Co, a global equity investment company based in San Francisco and focused on creating, acquiring and investing in AI, mobile services and payments/loyalty ventures. novae's strategic partners include Visa, CyberSource, AAXIS, Expedia and Canopius Syndicate at Lloyd's. Investors in novae include the private debt and equity capital funds CASEIF III LP and ExWorks Capital LLC.

For more information, visit us at wearenovae.com or on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Expedia Partner Solutions

Expedia Partner Solutions (EPS) is a global B2B partnership brand within Expedia Group that powers the business of leading airlines, top consumer brands, travel agencies and thousands of other partners through its versatile API, online template solutions and powerful agent tools. Website: Expediapartnersolutions.com

©2019 Expedia, Inc. All rights reserved. Expedia is a registered trademark of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/403593/novae_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/969817/Expedia_Logo.jpg

