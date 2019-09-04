Kemira Oyj
Stock Exchange Release
September 4, 2019 at 3.30 pm (CET+1)
Kemira Oyj: Members of the Nomination Board
According to the decision of the Kemira Oyj's Annual General Meeting, the Nomination Board consists of representatives of the four largest shareholders of Kemira Oyj as of August 31 preceding the Annual General Meeting and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company as an expert member.
Based on the shareholder register of Kemira Oyj as of August 31, 2019, the shareholders represented in the Nomination Board are Oras Invest Oy, Solidium Oy, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company and Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company.
The representatives of the four largest shareholders in the Nomination Board are:
- Annika Paasikivi, President and CEO, Oras Invest Oy
- Antti Mäkinen, CEO, Solidium Oy
- Reima Rytsölä, Deputy CEO, Investments, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
- Mikko Mursula, Chief Investment Officer, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company
and as an expert member Jari Paasikivi, Chairman of Kemira's Board of Directors
The tasks of the Nomination Board are annually
- preparation of the proposal for the Annual General Meeting concerning the composition of the Board of Directors;
- preparation of the proposal for the Annual General Meeting concerning the remuneration of the Board of Directors;
- identification of successor candidates for the members of the Board of Directors; and
- presentation of the proposal concerning the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting.
For more information, please contact
Kemira Oyj
Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 552 8907
