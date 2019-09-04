Busch PROtective's Flagship AMP-1 TP Ballistic Helmet Selected by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Other Department of Justice Agencies

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Busch PROtective USA is proud to announce that its flagship ballistic helmet, the AMP-1 TP, was selected by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as part of a five-year, Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA), which will not only apply to the DEA, but other prestigious Department of Justice Agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), United States Marshals Service (USMS) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). This was a competitive solicitation won by Armor Express, Busch PROtective's exclusive distribution partner in North America.



The AMP-1 TP helmet system, designed specifically for Federal and Domestic law enforcement and public safety applications, successfully passed the new DEA-FBI Ballistic Helmet Protocol, in addition to already meeting National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level IIIA and VPAM-3 standards. The new Protocol, released in 2019, focuses on real-world ballistic performance, including improved penetration testing, hot & cold severe conditioning, less than 1-inch edge protection, and significantly limiting energy transfer during a ballistic event. With the outdated NIJ helmet standard dating back to 1981, the 2019 DEA-FBI Ballistic Helmet Protocol has been widely recognized by law enforcement organizations worldwide as the new de-facto gold standard.

"Harnessing state-of-the-art technology and extensive research & development, we were able to deliver the ballistic helmet that met the mission-critical needs of the DEA, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and ATF," said Scott Wyatt, President of Busch PROtective USA. "In collaboration with Armor Express, we met with numerous high-performing teams, all with unique missions, to offer a world-class helmet system with the goal of unparalleled safety. This award reinforces the desire to provide the very best to our public safety professionals and challenge the status quo on acceptable ballistic performance."

The Busch AMP-1 TP helmet system, already deployed by U.S. Marshals, other Federal agencies, and a number of prestigious tactical law enforcement departments is known for its superior ballistic performance, modular accessories, and availability in numerous operation-ready configurations. In addition to its extraordinary stopping power, the AMP-1 TP was designed to reduce blunt force trauma, one of the most critical requirements in any ballistic helmet solution.

Busch PROtective now offers the lightweight DEA-FBI Ballistic Helmet Protocol certified solution, mission-configured in over 11,000 combinations, and specifically tailored to any department's needs to include rails, NVG shroud, speed-connect visor system, bungees, VELCRO and custom covers.



About Busch PROtective

With over 30-plus years of experience designing and producing ballistic head protection systems, Busch PROtective is a worldwide leader with leading-edge innovative solutions for public safety customers in law enforcement, corrections, riot and search-and-rescue operations.

