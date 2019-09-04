Big Shot Basketball iOS Version has reached Top 10 Apple App Store Sports Games in 21 countries

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2019) - ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE: EPY) today announced the Big Shot Basketball Augmented Reality Mobile Game is now available for download in Google Play. Big Shot Basketball for Google Play is the 3rd new mobile app released this summer by ePlay as part of a growing suite of sports, esports, and entertainment titles.

ePlay mobile games (Big Shot Basketball and Big Shot Swish for Apple iPhone) have reached the Top 10 in the Sports Game category in the Apple App Store within weeks of their marketing release in 21 different countries. The company expects Big Shot Basketball for Google Play to perform even better. Other mobile games will join Big Shot Basketball and Big Shot Swish in Google Play, Apple App Store, and other app stores throughout 2019.

"Android devices are used more in some countries and with certain users such as sports fans," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay. "Being able to amortize marketing and customer acquisition costs across platforms and audiences is a key milestone and we expect to more than double the higher than expected off-season average daily download rate with the release of Big Shot Basketball for Google Play."

Big Shot Basketball for Google Play earns revenue through eSports, advertising and in-app purchases - sneakers, t-shirts, and skins for avatars. Lenedu.com found nearly 59% of Fortnite users surveyed spent an average of USD$84.67 on their avatars and other in-app purchases. Early tests with Big Shot show each user is spending an average of 7.4 units of in-game currency per 20 days to play in Big Shot eSports challenges. If each in-game unit was worth USD $1, eSports revenue for the last 2 weeks of August would have exceeded USD $100,000. Further tests and product enhancements will help the company determine ongoing eSports revenue in USD and the same for advertising and in-app purchase revenue.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and esports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly owned subsidiary, Mobovivo esports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile esports streaming.

NBA is a registered trademark of NBA in the United States and other countries. Apple, App Store, and iPhone are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the United States and other countries.

