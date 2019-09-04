SEOUL, KOREA, Sept 4, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema ID, a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions, today announced that the company's BioMini Slim 3, the world's slimmest FAP30 optical fingerprint authentication scanner, received FBI PIV (Personal Identity Verification) and Mobile ID FAP30 certification, tested under the FBI's Next Generation Identification (NGI) Image Quality Specifications (IQS).The new BioMini Slim 3 features an array of cutting-edge technologies including 15mm ultra-slim FAP30 optical sensor with wider platen, Suprema ID's proprietary Multi-dynamic Range (MDR) technology and IP65-rated dust and waterproof structure ensuring robust operation over time under harsh environments. BioMini Slim 3 provides state-of-the-art Live Finger Detection (LFD) technology by applying machine learning based AI (Artificial Intelligence) which can be upgradeable by BioMini Slim 3 SDK."BioMini Slim 3 is designed to provide the best reliable performance over dynamic conditions such as outdoor and mobile environments. In addition, we have responded to the increased market demand for FAP30 fingerprint scanners," said Bogun Park, CEO of Suprema ID. "With the range-leading performance and usability, BioMini Slim will lead the emerging FAP30 scanner segment. We will keep focus on providing the best product beyond market expectation with the highest convenience and security," Park added.BioMini Slim 3 is now available for shipment from September 2019.Please contact sales_id@supremainc.com for further inquiry.About Suprema IDSuprema ID is a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions. By combining the world's renowned biometric algorithm with superior engineering, Suprema ID continually designs and develops industry-leading products and solutions. Suprema ID's extensive range of portfolio includes fingerprint enrollment scanners, fingerprint authentication scanners, fingerprint embedded modules and ePassport readers. Suprema has provided national ID projects in more than 20 countries and over 1 billion people in the world are using Suprema ID's fingerprinting technology. For more information, please visit www.suprema-id.com.Press Contact:Andy AhnHead of Marketing, Suprema Inc.Email: andyahn@suprema.co.krSource: SupremaCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.