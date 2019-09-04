JDC Group's (JDC) efforts to develop its digital platform to provide administrative and sales support and to stimulate its clients' bancassurance business have started to drive earnings. As new contracts are onboarded, JDC should further strengthen its market position and also leverage the broader trend where traditional financial institutions enter into partnerships with fintechs. Prudent cost management and the ability to efficiently scale up the platform are key aspects to track going forward.

