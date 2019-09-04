MONDI PLC - 2019 Interim Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate

Mondi plc

4 September 2019

Mondi Group - 2019 Interim Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate

Mondi announced on 1 August 2019 that Mondi plc will pay a dividend of 27.28 euro cents per ordinary share on Friday 20 September. The dividend will be paid in euro.

However, ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the dividend in sterling (unless shareholders have elected to receive their dividend in euro). The last date for euro currency elections was 30 August 2019. It was stated in the announcement on 1 August 2019 that the exchange rate for this payment would be set today. Accordingly, it is confirmed that sterling dividend payments will be converted at a rate of EUR 1 to GBP 0.90575. Therefore, the equivalent interim dividend in pence per ordinary share will be 24.70886.

Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders will receive the dividend in South African rand cents, converted at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 15.94694. Therefore, the equivalent gross interim dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 435.03252.

Information relating to the dividend tax applicable to Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders can be found in the ZAR/euro exchange rate announcement released by Mondi on 1 August 2019.

