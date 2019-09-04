HCC provides complete service including integration, verification and Microsoft exFAT IP licensing for device manufacturers seeking a highly reliable version of exFAT

HCC Embedded (HCC) has introduced SafeexFAT, its failsafe, RTOS-independent exFAT file system implementation that provides an easy integration for device manufacturers who demand the utmost in storage reliability for their deeply embedded applications. This is particularly important for manufacturers of devices where loss of data could be detrimental, such as in automotive, industrial, and medical applications. HCC is an official Microsoft exFAT partner, with rights to license both HCC and Microsoft exFAT IP. Together with HCC's proven failsafe file system expertise, this enables HCC to provide a complete solution directly to device manufacturers.

The enhanced SafeexFAT version is designed and tested to be failsafe, ensuring that customers will not lose any data, or worse, lose their complete file system. Because HCC designed SafeexFat with integration and target verification in mind, the customer can prove that the product behaves correctly when integrated with their product using the included comprehensive test suite. To validate the failsafety on the target system, a test driver enables customers to verify the correctness of the implementation by injecting errors at the media driver level.

HCC has extensive project experience in MCU-based solutions with RTOS abstractions for more than 20 RTOSes, as well as no-RTOS and Linux-based systems. Because of this expertise, HCC offers a proven library of drivers covering most media driver controllers. HCC's SafeexFAT enables reliable integration with almost any customer target platform, so that device manufacturers using a range of RTOSes can use the same code on all their designs and be assured of the same high-quality results. In addition, the code is fully MISRA 2012 compliant.

"Our expertise in failsafety and experience working with multiple RTOSes in complex embedded environments, has been proven in more than 2000 projects over the past 17 years," said Dave Hughes, CEO, HCC Embedded. "SafeexFAT brings proven reliability to our exFAT solution for manufacturers across all industries who are particularly concerned about losing their file system. With SafeexFAT we can ensure reliable data storage for these customers, and help solve their challenges related to integration with complex and resource-constrained, embedded systems."

For more information, visit: https://www.hcc-embedded.com/safeexfat

About HCC Embedded

HCC Embedded develops deeply embedded software components "out of context," which ensures that they can be used as core elements of any system, including those engineered to meet the most stringent requirements for safety, quality, and portability. HCC offers a product portfolio of more than 250 embedded components as well as deep competencies in reliable flash management, failsafe file systems, and IPv4/6 networking stacks with associated security protocols. HCC also offers a comprehensive suite of USB host and function software. Since 2002, HCC has supplied embedded software components and other services to more than 2,000 companies globally across a wide range of industries such as industrial, medical, and automotive.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005103/en/

Contacts:

Hughes Communications, Inc.

Angie Hatfield, Media Relations

+1-425-941-2895

angie@hughescom.net



HCC Embedded

Orsolya Eszterváry, Marketing

+36-70-904-7620

orsolya.esztervary@hcc-embedded.com