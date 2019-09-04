Reduced collision risk through Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Data collection for smart cities, safer roads and the arrival of autonomous vehicles

Mobileye, an Intel company and a leader in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), data collection and autonomous vehicle technology, has selected Orange Business Services to provide IoT connectivity for its next generation product, Mobileye 8 Connect. This product will not only make roads safer, but will provide municipalities and utilities with data they need to monitor infrastructure and plan for smarter cities. The system also marks another step along the road towards autonomous vehicles.

Mobileye 8 Connect, which 'sees' the road ahead through a camera lens, is designed to be retrofitted into almost any existing vehicle. It provides drivers with the latest collision avoidance technology based on driver behavior, environmental data and advanced real-time alert data such as recognizing pedestrians in low light. This can help drivers and organizations lower accident rates and insurance premiums.

At the same time, Mobileye 8 Connect will contribute to the creation of high definition maps, identifying static infrastructure, such as manhole covers, telephone poles and lamp posts, as well as dynamic (changing) data, including open parking spaces, traffic congestion and potholes. The onboard camera collects data for both autonomous vehicle mapping and to benefit cities and companies with the maintenance and mapping of existing infrastructure and utilities.

Mobileye chose the Orange Business Services IoT connectivity solution for its support in Europe, US and Asia. Orange Business Services' more than 500 roaming agreements with local providers benefit Mobileye's end customers by giving them seamless, local connectivity within and between countries. Mobileye 8 Connect is GDPR1 compliant, the data collected being anonymous or anonymized, meaning there are also no inherent issues with data privacy. Orange Business Services also provides a single, centralized SIM management platform for simplified reporting and customer support.

Innovative ADAS for smart cities

"Mobileye will revolutionize the ADAS space, establishing itself as a critical player in the autonomous vehicle market. The Orange Business Services global IoT network is key to providing connectivity and data collection capabilities to empower the management of smart city assets, corporate fleets and ride sharing on a large scale. At the same time, this connectivity will enable us to push over-the-air software updates to the cars which allow us to add new features and improve its existing functionality," said Lior Sethon, vice president and deputy general manager, Intelligent Mobility Solutions division at Mobileye.

"Seamless connectivity is a vital enabler of the smart automotive industry. Our extensive experience with IoT and data is helping Mobileye bring a truly innovative solution to market that will enable safer and smarter driving, preparing the way for self-driving cars," says Fabrice de Windt, senior vice president Europe, Orange Business Services.

Countries and cities are already set to adopt Mobileye 8 Connect. Spain's Directorate General of Transport plans to use the technology to enhance road safety and prepare for autonomous vehicles. The city of Dusseldorf in Germany has also used Mobileye 8 Connect to evaluate the city's existing infrastructure and its suitability for autonomous and connected cars.

