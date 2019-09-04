Flexible, modular system, designed for 21CFR Part 11 compliance

Delivers high purity, productivity and yield for simple to complex peptides

Gyros Protein Technologies AB, a pioneer in automated nanoliter-scale immunoassay platforms and leading provider of peptide synthesizers and reagents, today introduced PurePep Chorus, its next generation automated peptide synthesis platform. The new scalable instrument and software platform enables production of even the most challenging sequences at the highest possible crude purity and yield.

Scientists using peptides in development of novel therapeutics, biological research, or biomaterials development frequently work on long and difficult sequences, including modified cyclic peptides. These are particularly challenging to synthesize at sufficiently high purity and yield, and often require precious or expensive reagents.

Designed to overcome these issues and make these advancements accessible to both academic and industrial scientists, PurePep Chorus has a modular design, enabling in-lab upgrades aligned with the growing needs of peptide researchers. The flexible system can be purchased with, or lab-upgraded to include, two, four, or six channels, with independent induction heating, and real-time UV monitoring on two or more channels, depending upon researchers' needs and budgets.

PurePep Chorus also employs flexible programming and Single-Shot additions, to eliminate the need for priming while minimizing waste when using special amino acids and reagents. The instrument incorporates an intuitive interface software that simplifies the chemist's workflows, accelerates set-up with pre-programmed methods, while also being designed for 21 CFR part 11 compliance.

Jasmine Gruia-Gray, SVP Marketing, Gyros Protein Technologies, said: This latest instrument harnesses the power of our proprietary PurePep Pathway in a modular design, maximizing purity and providing industry-leading productivity and flexibility. The new software has many new features, including the ability to program the next synthesis while the instrument is running."

Gyros Protein Technologies will be showcasing PurePep Chorus and data at various conferences across Asia Pacific, Europe and the United States over the coming months.

