Debt Converted at a 20% Discount Greatly Unencumbers the Company

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2019) - NUGL Inc. (OTC PINK: NUGL), a technology and multimedia platform for the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce its noteholders have converted over 90% of the overall corporate debt at a 20% discount to the market.

"This decision by the noteholders is indicative of the confidence they have in both the management team and offerings of NUGL. The reduction also greatly liberates the Company in its growth efforts going forward," stated Thomas Bouse, CPA, CFO of NUGL.

On August 23, 2019, the Corporation received a notice of conversion to convert an aggregate $456,716.28 in accrued principal and interest into 1,359,275 restricted common stock at the conversion price of $0.336.

"We see the tremendous opportunity in this industry and so do our investors. We continue to grow sales in print, digital, and now software as a service, and we are looking for acquisitions to expand out digital footprint into the cannabis market as well as mainstream markets. NUGL is now well-positioned to scale by acquisition via the clearance of this debt from our books," stated CJ Melone, CEO of NUGL.

The Company recently posted its quarterly financials with an over 20% gain over the previous quarter. NUGL has now launched its Featured Profiles which has already become the fastest growing revenue producer within the company.

About NUGL

NUGL is the world's first cannabis search app built for the people, by the people. Our goal is to build the most user-friendly app experience in the cannabis industry by listening to our users and giving them what they want. NUGL is the only cannabis search app that offers equal and unbiased search results. We don't sell top-spot listings or fake reviews, so our data stays true. Use NUGL to search for genuine user-rated dispensaries, strains, doctors, lawyers, cannabis service providers, vape shops, hydro stores, brands and more. NUGL's flexible web app has no geographic limitations and can rapidly connect cannabis companies, related vertical services and users. The NUGL iOS and Android app brings a powerful cannabis search tool within reach of anyone, anytime, anywhere with the ease of a smartphone.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans", "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in the company's business plan and filings with the OTC Markets Group.

Contact Information:

Website: www.nugl.com

Email: info@nugl.com

Phone: (714) 383-9982

Investor Relations & Financial Media

Integrity Media

team@integritymedia.com

Toll Free: (888) 216-3595

www.IntegrityMedia.com

