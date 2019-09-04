Sophos Ltd.: Sophos Named Best Small Business Endpoint Security Solution by SE Labs

Sophos Intercept X Advanced Ranks as Industry-Best for Endpoint Threat Protection in Inaugural Report

OXFORD, U.K., Sept. 04, 2019." The new report recognizes Intercept X Advanced as the industry's best for endpoint threat protection based on strong product performance following months of in-depth testing.



SE Labs "tested more than 50 different products using over 5,000 targeted attacks. These attacks were run in a realistic way using publicly available hacking tools," according to the report. "To ensure our testing is as realistic and useful as possible, we monitor real-world breaches from a technical point of view. This allows us to adapt and change our testing in a similar way to how real attackers operate."

Intercept X Advanced consistently ranks best at detecting and stopping attacks. It achieved 100 percent Total Accuracy Ratings for enterprise and small business endpoint protection in SE Labs' 2019 endpoint protection test reports. It's also earned AAA ratings in every SE Labs test to date.

"Cybercriminals are constantly evolving their methods, launching new attacks in attempt to go undetected," said Dan Schiappa, chief product officer at Sophos. "Automated, active attacks targeting businesses of all sizes are on the rise, and organizations need advanced endpoint protection now more than ever. Sophos is committed to stopping never-before-seen, zero day cyberattacks, plus ransomware and other attacks that cybercriminals are persistently using. This award is validation that we're helping organizations stay one step ahead."

Intercept X Advanced is the industry's most sophisticated endpoint prevention solution, offering multiple layers of security to deliver unparalleled protection against advanced attacks. Leveraging deep learning and anti-exploit technology, Intercept X Advanced stops the widest range of threats by employing a comprehensive defense-in-depth approach to endpoint protection.

About Sophos

As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects nearly 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today's most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by SophosLabs - a global threat intelligence and data science team - Sophos' cloud-native and AI-enhanced solutions secure endpoints. The company is headquartered in Oxford, U.K., and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOPH." More information is available at www.sophos.com .

