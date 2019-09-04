Company saw significant growth with increased customer base and new hires over the last 18 months

riskmethods, a leader in supply chain risk management, experienced an impressive period of growth throughout 2018 and the first half of 2019. During this time, riskmethods increased its user base by 120%, bringing the total number of users to over 12,000. The growth was further bolstered with the addition of 37 new employees, including a VP of North American Sales and VP of Product Management.

"The past 18 months have been significant for riskmethods. This is a direct reflection of how the industry has gained a greater appreciation for the importance of managing risk in an increasingly complex and volatile landscape," said Heiko Schwarz, founder and managing director of riskmethods. "Our customers' success is our success and we will continue to partner with them to provide the tools and skills necessary to make their supply networks more reliable."

Over the last few months, riskmethods expanded its leadership team with the hiring of Dr. Raimund Rix as VP of Product Management and Bradley Paster as VP of North American Sales. Dr. Rix is an expert in product management and will be responsible for the global management of The riskmethods Solution in his new role. Paster is a revenue leader with over a decade of experience in building, mentoring and scaling high performing teams. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading the NA sales organization. In the last year, riskmethods has also grown the team in its Poland office by 100% and has seen a 25% increase in headcount in both its Boston and Munich offices to better support its growing customer base.

In addition, riskmethods continues to experience significant customer adoption of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered supply chain risk management solution, helping organizations automate risk detection, analyze the impact on their supply chain and put action plans in place to mitigate potential risks. Since the beginning of 2018, riskmethods has seen a 120% increase in total users and is now approaching $1 trillion in global protected revenue.

A testament to the success of riskmethods' supply chain risk management solution, SupplyChainBrain recognized riskmethods as a Great Supply Chain Partner for their commitment to risk management and bettering the supply chain. Additionally, riskmethods was recognized by Spend Matters for the fourth year in a row as one of the 50 Providers to Know for 2019. Earlier this year, riskmethods also earned a Supply and Demand Chain Executive 100 Top Supply Chain Transformations award for a fourth year and a FinTech 50 award by Wealth and Finance.

riskmethods has also been recognized for its great company culture, including being named a Top Employer for Small and Medium Sized Business in 2018 and 2019 from FOCUS BUSINESS, as well as being named one of Built in Boston's 2019 Best Places to Work.

Looking ahead, riskmethods plans to continue its mission to empower companies of any size to master supply risk and create reliable supply networks.

For more information about riskmethods, visit www.riskmethods.net.

About riskmethods

riskmethods empowers businesses to identify, assess and mitigate supply chain risk. By using artificial intelligence, we help customers automate and accelerate threat detection, enabling them to gain competitive advantage with a well-managed approach to meeting customer demands, protecting reputation and reducing total cost of risk. To learn more about why riskmethods is the intelligent way to manage risk, visit www.riskmethods.net or connect with us on LinkedIn.

