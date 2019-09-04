Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market is Expected to Reach Around PHP 300.5 Billion by the Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Expected increase in the demand for generic medicines is further expected to give a boost to the Philippines pharmacy retail market revenues. The segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019-2023.

pharmacy retail market revenues. The segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019-2023. Pharmacy chains within the Philippines are further anticipated to increase their market penetration in the semi-urban and rural areas of the country therefore, leading to higher store openings in the near future.

are further anticipated to increase their market penetration in the semi-urban and rural areas of the country therefore, leading to higher store openings in the near future. The Philippines was evaluated as the 11th most attractive market for the pharmaceutical companies and the 3rd most attractive market among the ASEAN countries as of 2018. This is majorly due to the various factors such as the growing population, high rate of medical tourism and other similar factors.

Growth of Organized Pharmacy: The pharmacy retail chains are growing aggressively in the Philippines. In order for a speedy growth, the pharmacy chains are acquiring the unorganized standalone stores as it helps them to save the costs and operations to open a pharmacy store and building it up from scratch. The stores of the organized chains such as Metro Drugstore, SouthStar Drug and TGP has been concentrated in the Manila, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao region of the Philippines. As the market is becoming concentrated day by day, the companies are focusing on opening the stores in different provinces and less developed regions of the country such as rural and semi-urban areas.

Growth of Non Communicable Diseases: As per a survey in the Philippines, more than half of the population above the age of 20 drinks regularly and more than one third of the population aged 15 years - smokes. As a result, one in every five person is suffering from high blood pressure therefore, it is expected that there will be growth in the non communicable diseases segment in the Philippines. As, Philippines have some of the highest medicine costs in the ASEAN countries, the consumers are purchasing more of the generic medicines than the branded products. It is estimated that the generic medicines segment will be approximately 65% of the total medicine retail in the Philippines by the year ending 2023.

Government Initiative to Improve the Medicine Distribution System: Botika Ng Bayan an initiative taken up to increasing the government medical dispensaries has been revived by the government of the Philippines. The aim of government is to expand it to each Barangay (village) in the Philippines. This will help in improving the medical distribution system within the Philippines and will provide Filipinos with affordable healthcare and medicines in future. The last count of Botka Ng Bayan pharmacy stores was evaluated 2,266 in the year 2011.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market Outlook 2023 - By Organized and Unorganized Segment, By Standalone and Hospital Based Pharmacies, By Region, By Generic and Patented Drug, By Prescribed Medicines, OTC Products, Non Pharmaceutical Products and Medical Equipments, by Therapeutic Class (Anti-Infective, Cardiovascular, Gastro Intestinal, Anti Diabetic, Vitamins, Minerals and Nutrients, Respiratory, Pain Analgesics, Dermatology, Neuro, Gynaecological and Others)" suggests that by de-cluttering of stores, rising mergers and acquisitions, adopting centralized monitoring system, development of new retail channels and increasing traction of mail order based pharmacies in the country will give a boost to pharmacy retail market revenues in the Philippines in the near future thereby, registering a CAGR of 4.2% in terms of revenue and 2.0% in terms of total number of pharmacies during the forecast period 2019-2023. The market is further expected to be driven by increase in demand of the prescribed medicines and generic drugs in the country.

Key Segments Covered

Market Structure

Organized Market



Unorganized Market

Type of Store Location

Standalone Pharmacy



Hospital Based Pharmacy

Region

North



Central



South

Type of Sales

Prescribed Medicines



OTC Products



Non Pharmaceutical Products



Medical Equipment

By Type of Drug

Generic



Patented

By Therapeutic Class

Anti-Infectives



Cardiovascular



Gastro Intestinal



Anti Diabetic



Vitamins/Minerals/Nutrients



Respiratory



Pain/Analgesics



Dermatology



Neuro



Gynecological



Others

Key Target Audience

Existing Pharmaceutical Retailers in the Philippines

Existing Pharmaceutical Distributors in the Philippines

Existing Pharmaceutical Wholesalers in the Philippines

Existing Pharmaceutical Manufacturers in the Philippines

Existing Pharmaceutical Importer in the Philippines

New Market Entrants- Domestic Retailer

New Market Entrants- Domestic Distributor

New Market Entrants- Domestic Wholesaler

New Market Entrants- Domestic Manufacturer

New Market Entrants- Foreign Retailer

New Market Entrants- Foreign Distributor

New Market Entrants- Foreign Wholesaler

New Market Entrants- Foreign Manufacturer

Market Associations

Investors & Venture Capital Firms

Real Estate Companies

Government Bodies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period: 2019-2023

Companies Covered:

Mercury Drug Corporation

Watsons Personal Care Stores

SouthStar Drug Inc.

Rose Pharmacy

The Generics Pharmacy

Key Topics Covered in the Reports

Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market Introduction, Overview and Genesis

Value Chain of Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market

Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market Size, 2013-2018

Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market Segmentation, 2013-2018

Business Model for a Retail Pharmacy Store in the Philippines

Pre-Requisites for the Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market

Regulatory Framework in the Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market

Pharmacy Retail Market Growth Drivers in the Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market

Pharmacy Retail Market Trends in the Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market

Pharmacy Retail Market Issues and Challenges in the Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market

Pharmacy Retail Market Import Scenario in the Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market

Pharmacy Retail Market SWOT Analysis of the Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market

Cross Comparison of International Pharmacy Stores with the Philippines Organized Pharmacy Retail Market

Porter Five Forces Analysis for the Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market

Comparative Landscape in the Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market

Pharmacy Retail Market Snapshot of Major Players Using Omni Channel Model in the Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market

Pharmacy Retail Market Snapshot of Emerging Hybrid Model in the Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market

Pharmacy Retail Market Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019-2023

Analyst Recommendations for the Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market

For more information on the research report, please refer to the below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/pharmaceuticals/philippines-pharmacy-retail-market-outlook/234839-91.html

Other Related Reports

Germany Retail Pharmacy Market Outlook to 2023 - By Type of Pharmaceuticals (Prescription Only, Pharmacy-Only, Supplementary Products and Unrestricted OTC pharmaceuticals); By Number of Main and Franchise Pharmacies; and By Federal States; By Online Sales

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the retail pharmacy industry within Germany. The report covers various aspects including introduction, value chain, market size by revenue and volume, overall retail pharmacy market segmentation by type of pharmaceuticals, by total number of main/individual and branch pharmacies and by federal states; snapshot on SHI (Statutory Health Insurance), comparative landscape, growth drivers, trends and developments, issues and challenges in the retail pharmacy and the regulatory framework of the industry. The report concludes with market projections and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for the Germany retail pharmacy market.

Kuwait Retail Pharmacy Market Outlook to 2022 - By Type of Pharmacy (Pharmacy Chains, Independent Pharmacies and Hospital/Clinic Based Pharmacies); By Type of Drugs (Cosmetics, Food Supplements and Drugs), By Type of Sales Channels (Offline and Online)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Retail Pharmacy industry of Kuwait. The report covers various aspects including introduction, value chain, market size by revenue (2012-2017), segmentation by type of pharmacy, by type of drugs, by revenue split and by type of sales channel, competition scenario in the industry, shares and company profiles of major players in the market, growth drivers, trends and developments, issues and challenges in the retail pharmacy market and the regulatory framework of the industry. The report concludes with market projection for future market described above and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for the Kuwait Retail Pharmacy market

India Online and Offline Pharmacy Retail Market Outlook to 2025 - By Organized and Unorganized; By Standalone and Hospital based Pharmacy; By Product Category (Prescribed Drugs, OTC Drugs and Non-Pharmaceutical Goods) and Therapeutic Class

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Pharmacy retail market of India. The report covers various aspects including introduction, market segmentations, trends and developments, issues and challenges, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape and government regulations, snapshot on India online pharmacy retail market. The report concludes with market projection and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

India pharmacy retail market is at a mature stage. India pharmacy retail industry revenue has grown at a positive CAGR during the period FY'2013-FY'2019. This growth was supported by rise in number of chronic diseases, low prices of generic drugs, rise in number of hospital based pharmacies, growth in OTC segment, urbanization and growth of middle class population. The customers in the market are highly price sensitive and rising operating cost, lack of stringent regulations, low per capita healthcare expenditure, and lack of infrastructure has resulted in low penetration of pharmacy retail in India. The online pharmacy retail market is still in the nascent stage in the country and its popularity is increasing as it has increased the ease of accessibility to drugs for the customers. These companies majorly operate in Tier 1 and 2 cities. They operate on either marketplace model or inventory based model.

Indonesia Pharmacy Retail Market Outlook to 2022 - by Pharmacies & Drugstores and By Region (Central Java, East Java, West Java, North Sumatra, Jakarta and Others)

The report provides information on market size for Indonesia Healthcare and pharmacy retail. The report covers pharmacy retail market segment (by pharmacies & drugstores and by region), value chain, trends, growth drivers, and competitive landscape of major pharmacy retail companies including Guardian Pharmacy, Kimia Farma, Apotek K-24, A S Watsons Group, and Century Healthcare. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Contact Us:

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg