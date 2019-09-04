Cloudbooking Drives Global Strategy Through Strengthened Leadership Team

As part of Cloudbooking's strategy to build global momentum, the company today announced it has appointed James Kelly as its new Sales Director. Within this new role, James will be responsible for the strategic leadership of the sales departments within the business and will contribute to the overall growth strategy.

James Kelly is appointed as Cloudbooking's new Sales Director (Photo: Business Wire)

With over 10 years' experience in the sales and tech industries, he is well placed to fulfill his ambitions of driving the company forward and pushing Cloudbooking to an even higher elevated global position.

James said: "It's a very exciting time to be with Cloudbooking. The company has been enjoying amazing growth over the last couple of years and is on the cusp of rapid acceleration internationally. It's critical that while we enjoy this new wave of success, we don't lose sight of the 'people-first' ethos of the business that is valued so highly. Customer and employee happiness are fundamental to the success of Cloudbooking and is what really sets it apart from the competition."

Gerry Brennan, CEO of Cloudbooking, said: "Since joining Cloudbooking James has become a huge asset to the business and will bolster the leadership team to help drive and manage our sales growth in the years ahead.

"The Workspace management industry is showing explosive growth potential as organisations recognise the importance of the workplace experience for their staff and the efficiencies that can be achieved with a smart workplace management strategy. It's crucial we have the right team to help us capitalise on the opportunities that this presents, and James' experience will help us to identify new market opportunities and define the actions required to bring a new dynamic to our business and generate new growth."

About Cloudbooking

Cloudbooking is a data-driven, workspace management specialist, with hundreds of thousands of bookers worldwide, across some of the world's largest companies, including Viacom, Airbus, Shop Direct, First Data, and Experian. Cloudbooking provides a seamless booking solution that is agile and intuitive; the information generated from this enables people to work more effectively and businesses to use their work space more efficiently. Cloudbooking helps organisations manage rooms, desks, visitors, hospitality, parking, resources and more; all from one simple, sophisticated and easy to use solution.

