Global IQX Announces Employee Benefits Automation Advances for Insurers at LIMRA Conference Sept. 10-12

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / Global IQX, a leader in digital sales and services solutions for group benefits insurers, will announce new product innovations at the LIMRA Group & Worksite Benefits Conference next week as a silver sponsor and exhibitor.

This past year has been one of the Global IQX's most successful as it continues to lead with digital-transformation solutions for group and voluntary benefits automation. Global IQX recently reinvested in a multi-million dollar upgrade as well new digital enhancements for its employee benefits software, which was rolled out this summer.

The annual industry conference is widely attended by executives of group and worksite/voluntary benefits organizations looking to gain insight into industry trends and developments. "Navigating the Future" is the theme of this year's conference.

In line with the theme, Global IQX will be showcasing its new features, including new artificial intelligence technologies, automated workflow, and lead, risk and health scores to improve efficiencies for global insurance providers.

"Artificial intelligence is starting to make an impact in group benefits insurance," said Mike de Waal, president of Global IQX. "The AI features we're unveiling are an exciting first step in a major evolution. As well as signing two recent clients, we are fortunate to have many long-term clients that work with us as partners in leading digital automation."

The LIMRA Group & Worksite Benefits Conference will take place in Newport, Rhode Island from September 10 - 12, 2019. Global IQX experts will be available at booth number 5.

About Global IQX

A leading provider of cloud-based and on-premise employee benefits software. Global IQX offers a suite of business configurable modules and microservices that digitize, streamline and automate the new business and renewal processes for true group, experience rating for all group and voluntary products from small to large national accounts. The company is known for its Sales and Underwriting Platform, using both AI and powerful rule, content and rating engines enabling dynamic proposal and policy creation, seamless enrollment and automated renewals. API and web services allow for integration into third-party systems. It serves some of the world's largest insurance companies as clients. Web: www.globaliqx.com.

