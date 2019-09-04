Tautachrome, Inc.: Tautachrome (OTC: TTCM) Announces Release of ARknet Version 1.1.2 for iOS and Android with Demonstration of Voice User Interface (VUI)

ORO VALLEY, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / Tautachrome, Inc. (OTC PINK:TTCM) today announced ARknet Version 1.1.2 for iOS and Android with demonstration of voice user interface (VUI).

ARknet build 1.1.2 for iOS and Android

Tautachrome is pleased to announce that two sample voice commands have been implemented in the ARknet application in preparation for private virtual assistant capabilities. For the privacy and protection of ARknet users, voice recognition processing happens directly on the device rather than in the cloud as is typical with our competitors. With a well-established Voice User Interface, ARknet will be able to provide a versatile and familiar set of voice controls and interactions that can serve a wide variety of compatible devices including wearables.

ARknet Version 1.1.2 (Build 65) includes

(1) Virtual Assistant Preparations - An experimental feature using a new Voice User Interface (VUI) with two map view examples ("Create", "Refresh"). Voice recognition commands are processed privately on the user's device. (2) Multi-Language: Test installation of multi-language features to allow unlimited languages for user navigation and content areas including FAQ. (3) Access Controls Update - If a user request was previously rejected, the same user was blocked from resubmission (by design to prevent spamming of users). Option added to allow visibility of previously rejected requests, with the option to clear the user from their rejected (blocked) user list. (4) Improvements made for higher quantity of ARk Types to be available when creating ARks.

Q & A session from the ARknet 2019 executive summit

As announced previously, the Tautachrome team met last week for a 4-day executive summit. At the conclusion of the summit we held a Q & A session where community submitted questions were fielded by Dr. Jon Leonard, Jordan Gray, and David LaMountain. The questions asked hit on core Company and development topics including KlickZie technology integration, the scope of privacy protection, potential share buy backs, acquisition update, and more. We thank everyone for the question submissions, and we look forward to holding more Q&A sessions in the future.

You can view the full question and answer session on our YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/oIMNXVBPM84.

Additional Tautachrome Statement

About Tautachrome, Inc: Tautachrome, Inc. (OTC:TTCM) is an emerging growth company in the internet applications space, uniquely exploiting the technologies of the Augmented Reality sector, the blockchain/cryptocurrency sector and the smartphone picture and video technology sector. Tautachrome has high-speed blockchain concepts under development aiming to couple with the Company's revolutionary patents and associated patents pending in augmented reality, smartphone-image authentication and imagery-based social networking interaction. The development of novel patent pending ARknet technology exploiting augmented reality in a radical new solution to the purchasing interaction between global consumers and providers has been licensed by the Company for development and commercialization.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, risks of managing growth, governmental regulatory risks, technology development risks, schedule slippage risks, and political and other business risks. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph and the risks and other factors detailed in Tautachrome's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tautachrome undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

