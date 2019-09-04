The "EU T-Shirts Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue of the t-shirt market in the European Union amounted to $12.1B in 2017, picking up by 14% against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). The t-shirt consumption continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2017, when the market value increased by 14% y-o-y.

Over the period under review, the t-shirt market attained its peak figure level at $13.7B in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2017, consumption remained at a lower figure.

Production in the EU

In 2017, approx. 474M units of t-shirts were produced in the European Union; rising by 45% against the previous year. The t-shirt production continues to indicate a pronounced contraction.

Exports in the EU

The exports totaled 2.3B units in 2017, surging by 4% against the previous year. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.7% from 2007 to 2017; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded over the period under review. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011, when the exports increased by 14% y-o-y. The volume of exports peaked in 2017, and are likely to continue its growth in the near future.

In value terms, t-shirt exports amounted to $12.6B (estimates) in 2017. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +2.6% over the period from 2007 to 2017; however, the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being observed in certain years. Over the period under review, t-shirt exports attained their maximum in 2017, and are likely to continue its growth in the immediate term.

Exports by Country

In 2017, Germany (448M units), followed by Belgium (296M units), Spain (286M units), Italy (174M units), the Netherlands (164M units), Portugal (163M units), France (156M units) and the UK (140M units) represented the major exporters of t-shirts, together achieving 78% of total exports. Denmark (91M units), Poland (84M units), the Czech Republic (65M units) and Austria (60M units) occupied the minor share of total exports.

From 2007 to 2017, the most notable rate of growth in terms of exports, amongst the main exporting countries, was attained by Poland, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, Germany ($2.3B), Belgium ($1.5B) and Italy ($1.5B) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2017, together accounting for 42% of total exports. Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, France, the UK, Denmark, Poland, the Czech Republic and Austria lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 51%.

Export Prices by Country

In 2017, the t-shirt export price in the European Union amounted to $5.3 per unit, rising by 5.4% against the previous year. The t-shirt export price continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern.

There were significant differences in the average export prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2017, the country with the highest export price was Italy ($8,455 per thousand units), while the Czech Republic ($4,513 per thousand units) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2017, the most notable rate of growth in terms of export prices was attained by Germany, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Imports in the EU

In 2017, approx. 5.1B units of t-shirts were imported in the European Union; surging by 10% against the previous year. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.6% from 2007 to 2017; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period.

In value terms, t-shirt imports stood at $19.4B (estimates) in 2017. The t-shirt imports continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The level of imports peaked at $20.1B in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2017, imports failed to regain their momentum.

Imports by Country

In 2017, Germany (1.2B units), distantly followed by the UK (757M units), France (514M units), Italy (436M units), Spain (399M units), the Netherlands (340M units) and Belgium (241M units) represented the major importers of t-shirts, together committing 75% of total imports. Poland (225M units), Austria (152M units), the Czech Republic (125M units), Denmark (103M units) and Sweden (88M units) occupied the little share of total imports.

From 2007 to 2017, the most notable rate of growth in terms of imports, amongst the main importing countries, was attained by Poland, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest t-shirt markets worldwide were Germany ($4.3B), the UK ($2.6B) and France ($2.2B), together comprising 47% of total imports. These countries were followed by Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Poland, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Sweden, which together accounted for a further 44%.

Import Prices by Country

The t-shirt import price in the European Union stood at $3.8 per unit in 2017, shrinking by -4.9% against the previous year. The t-shirt import price continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern.

Import prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest import price was Belgium ($4,795 per thousand units), while Poland ($2,738 per thousand units) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2017, the most notable rate of growth in terms of import prices was attained by the Czech Republic, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the t-shirt market in the EU. Within it, you will discover the latest data on market trends and opportunities by country, consumption, production and price developments, as well as the global trade (imports and exports). The forecast exhibits the market prospects through 2025.

