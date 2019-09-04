The "EU Glucose and Glucose Syrup Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue of the glucose market in the European Union amounted to $2.7B in 2018, declining by -2.9% against the previous year

This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). Overall, glucose consumption continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 when the market value increased by 20% year-to-year. Over the period under review, the glucose market reached its maximum level at $3.3B in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2018, consumption remained at a lower figure.

Consumption By Country in the EU

The countries with the highest volumes of glucose consumption in 2018 were Germany (991K tonnes), France (668K tonnes) and the UK (556K tonnes), together comprising 47% of total consumption. These countries were followed by Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Austria and Denmark, which together accounted for a further 42%.

From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of glucose consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by the Netherlands, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the UK ($461M), Germany ($459M) and France ($279M) were the countries with the highest levels of market value in 2018, together accounting for 45% of the total market. These countries were followed by the Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Austria, which together accounted for a further 35%.

The countries with the highest levels of glucose per capita consumption in 2018 were Belgium (20 kg per person), the Netherlands (19 kg per person) and Denmark (17 kg per person).

From 2007 to 2018, the most notable rate of growth in terms of glucose per capita consumption, amongst the main consuming countries, was attained by the Netherlands, while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Market Forecast 2019-2025 in the EU

Driven by rising demand for glucose in the European Union, the market is expected to start an upward consumption trend over the next seven-year period. The performance of the market is forecast to increase slightly, with an anticipated CAGR of +0.1% for the seven-year period from 2018 to 2025, which is projected to bring the market volume to 4.7M tonnes by the end of 2025.

Production in the EU

The glucose production amounted to 4.7M tonnes in 2018, going down by -3.5% against the previous year. In general, glucose production continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2015 with an increase of 7.3% against the previous year. In that year, glucose production reached its peak volume of 5.1M tonnes. From 2016 to 2018, glucose production growth remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, glucose production totaled $2B in 2018 estimated in export prices. Overall, glucose production continues to indicate a slight decline. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2011 when production volume increased by 19% y-o-y. The level of glucose production peaked at $2.9B in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2018, production failed to regain its momentum.

Production By Country in the EU

France (1.3M tonnes) constituted the country with the largest volume of glucose production, accounting for 28% of total production. Moreover, glucose production in France exceeded the figures recorded by the region's second-largest producer, Germany (595K tonnes), twofold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Italy (456K tonnes), with a 9.7% share.

From 2007 to 2018, the average annual rate of growth in terms of volume in France stood at -1.9%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Germany (+6.6% per year) and Italy (+4.8% per year).

Exports in the EU

In 2018, approx. 2.8M tonnes of glucose and glucose syrup were exported in the European Union; lowering by -13.9% against the previous year. Over the period under review, glucose exports continue to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 with an increase of 37% year-to-year. Over the period under review, glucose exports attained their peak figure at 3.3M tonnes in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2018, exports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, glucose exports totaled $1.2B in 2018. In general, glucose exports continue to indicate a mild decrease. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 when Exports increased by 29% against the previous year. Over the period under review, glucose exports attained their peak figure at $2B in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2018, exports remained at a lower figure.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

Making Data-Driven Decisions to Grow Your Business

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology and AI Platform

1.3 Data-Driven Decisions for Your Business

1.4 Glossary and Specific Terms

2. Executive Summary

A Quick Overview of Market Performance

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

Understanding the Current State of the Market and Its Prospects

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Consumption By Country

3.3 Market Forecast to 2025

4. Most Promising Products

Finding New Products to Diversify Your Business

4.1 Top Products to Diversify Your Business

4.2 Best-Selling Products

4.3 Most Consumed Product

4.4 Most Traded Product

4.5 Most Profitable Product for Export

5. Most Promising Supplying Countries

Choosing the Best Countries to Establish Your Sustainable Supply Chain

5.1 Top Countries to Source Your Product

5.2 Top Producing Countries

5.3 Top Exporting Countries

5.4 Low-Cost Exporting Countries

6. Most Promising Overseas Markets

Choosing the Best Countries to Boost Your Exports

6.1 Top Overseas Markets for Exporting Your Product

6.2 Top Consuming Markets

6.3 Unsaturated Markets

6.4 Top Importing Markets

6.5 Most Profitable Markets

7. Production

The Latest Trends and Insights Into the Industry

7.1 Production Volume and Value

7.2 Production By Country

8. Imports

The Largest Importers on the Market and How They Succeed

8.1 Imports from 2007-2018

8.2 Imports By Country

8.3 Import Prices By Country

9. Exports

The Largest Exporters on the Market and How They Succeed

9.1 Exports from 2007-2018

9.2 Exports By Country

9.3 Export Prices By Country

10. Profiles of Major Producers

The Largest Producers on the Market and Their Profiles

11. Country Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8sm8gu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005649/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900