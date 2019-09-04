Technavio has been monitoring the global intrapartum monitoring devices market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 711.38 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

"The increasing birth rates in middle-income and developed countries is driving the need to provide improved fetal and neonatal care. The growing incidence of chronic health conditions such as diabetes and obesity in emerging economies is resulting in an increased number of high-risk pregnancy cases, preterm births, intrapartum-related neonatal deaths, and gestational diabetes mellitus. This is fueling the need for these devices," says a senior analyst at Technavio. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by market expansion in emerging economies. In addition, the rising incidence of preterm births is anticipated to further boost the growth of the intrapartum monitoring devices market.

The market expansion in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil is one of the critical reasons that will drive the intrapartum monitoring devices market's growth. There is an increase in the demand for maternal care devices such as resuscitators, pulse oximeters, monitors, warmers, and ultrasounds in both developed and middle-income countries due to high birth rates. Moreover, the need for novel monitoring technology is rising due to the rising number of high-risk pregnancies. Emerging countries are investing heavily in the private healthcare sector, and increasingly focusing on the development of advanced intrapartum monitoring devices. Thus, market expansion in emerging economies will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Companies:

Arjo

Arjo owns and operates businesses under various segments, namely patient handling, pressure injury prevention, medical beds, VTE prevention, hygiene, diagnostics, disinfection, and service. The company's key offerings in the market include Sonicaid FM830 Encore Acute Fetal/Maternal Monitoring, Sonicaid Freedom Wireless Transducers, and Sonicaid Team 3 Series Fetal/Maternal Monitor.

GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare offers a wide range of diagnostic imaging and clinical systems. The company also offers a wide range of digital solutions including software, analytical tools, cloud solutions, and various other medical technologies. Under its intrapartum monitoring devices category, the company offers Monica Novii Wireless Patch System, Corometrics 250cx Series Maternal/Fetal Monitor, and Mini Telemetry.

Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips is one of the most popular companies in the healthcare industry, which has businesses under various segments including personal health, diagnosis treatment, connected care health informatics, and health tech other. Avalon FM30, Avalon FM50, and Adapt. Cbl TTIUP Fetal monitoring reusable connector cable are some of the products that the company offers in the market.

Medtronic

Medtronic operates under four business segments, namely cardiac and vascular group, minimally invasive therapies group, restorative therapies group, and diabetes group. The company offers Kendall Fetal Spiral Electrode System and Kendall intrauterine pressure catheter IUPC system.

Natus Medical

Natus Medical owns and operates businesses under three categories, including neuro, newborn care, and optometric. The company offers Nicolet Elite, which is used to detect the fetal heartbeat and assists in the monitoring of peripheral arterial and venous blood flow during labor and delivery.

Technavio has segmented the intrapartum monitoring devices marketbased on the type and region.

Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Fetal electrodes

Electronic fetal monitors

Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

