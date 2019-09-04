The Global Conference Series Assembles Thousands of Attendees Across Seven Countries

Zuora, Inc., (NYSE:ZUO) the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced its Subscribed events will be held in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Munich, Tokyo, Sydney, Milan and more, from September through November 2019, with dedicated industry sessions for SaaS, Consumer, and IoT businesses. Thousands of attendees will get exclusive access to executives from companies striving to succeed in the Subscription Economy with keynote speakers from Whirlpool Corporation, Ubisoft, SoftBank, RICOH, Johnson Controls, FUJIFILM, CloudHealth by VMware, and more.

For the last decade, the Zuora brand has become synonymous with the Subscription Economy. At the heart of this transformational business model shift to subscriptions lies the Subscribed community, comprised of a global group of companies and formed by visionaries that see the shift disrupting nearly every industry in the world and want to share with others.

Subscribed events feature mainstage discussions and break out groups led by industry leaders representing many types of enterprise, from native subscription businesses to iconic Fortune 500 companies that are successfully embracing the shift to a subscription business model. Learn how to launch a new subscription business, modernize and replace a homegrown or legacy billing system, automate revenue recognition and transform order-to-cash operations. Conference topics will include:

What's Next for the Subscription Economy, at Subscribed London, from Tien Tzuo, Founder and CEO of Zuora and author of the National best-selling book "SUBSCRIBED: Why the Subscription Model Will be Your Company's Future and What to Do About It."

at Subscribed London, from Tien Tzuo, Founder and CEO of Zuora and author of the National best-selling book "SUBSCRIBED: Why the Subscription Model Will be Your Company's Future and What to Do About It." The Subscribed Institute , an exclusive Executive Summit invite-only hosted by Amy Konary, VP of Customer Business Innovation at Zuora, focused on strategic research and benchmarks to guide subscription business success.

, an exclusive Executive Summit invite-only hosted by Amy Konary, VP of Customer Business Innovation at Zuora, focused on strategic research and benchmarks to guide subscription business success. The Zuora Central Platform, from Chief Product Officer Chris Battles, Vice President of Product Mike Aaron, and Product Marketing Manager Tyler Lunceford, to learn how Zuora gives companies the freedom to extend, integrate and customize subscription management processes.

from Chief Product Officer Chris Battles, Vice President of Product Mike Aaron, and Product Marketing Manager Tyler Lunceford, to learn how Zuora gives companies the freedom to extend, integrate and customize subscription management processes. Hands-on Training Sessions to learn about new product and platform features and how to apply them in any role, whether it's Operations, Billing AR, Revenue, Accounting, FP&A or IT.

Register here to attend the Subscribed series all year long and to learn more about the future of the global Subscription Economy at a local event:

Subscribed for IoT, Chicago, September 11th

Subscribed for SaaS, New York, September 16th

Subscribed for Direct-to-Consumer, New York, September 17th

Subscribed Austin, September 19th

Subscribed Paris, October 2nd

Subscribed London, October 3rd

Subscribed Sydney, October 15th

Subscribed Tokyo, October 17th

Subscribed Seattle, October 17th

Subscribed Munich, November 5th

Subscribed Revenue Recognition, Palo Alto, November 14th

Subscribed Milan, November 26th

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-cash process, including billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Rogers, Schneider Electric, Xplornet and Zendesk. Headquartered in the Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

2019 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscribed, Subscription Economy, Powering the Subscription Economy, and Subscription Economy Index are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Zuora, Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

SOURCE: Zuora Financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005311/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jayne Gonzalez

press@zuora.com

408-348-1087