EXCHANGE NOTICE, 4 SEPTEMBER 2019 SHARES DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: AMER SPORTS CORPORATION The ownership of all shares of Amer Sports Corporation has been transferred to the redeemer, Mascot Bidco Oy, in the redemption process. The shares of Amer Sports Corporation will be listed for the last time on Wednesday, 4 September 2019. Identifiers: Trading code: AMEAS ISIN code: FI0009000285 id: 24235 Last listing day: 4 September 2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 4.9.2019 OSAKKEET OSAKKEEN POISTAMINEN NASDAQ HELSINGISTÄ: AMER SPORTS OYJ Omistusoikeus kaikkiin Amer Sports Oyj:n osakkeisiin on lunastusmenettelyssä siirtynyt lunastajalle, Mascot Bidco Oy:lle. Amer Sports Oyj:n osakkeet ovat viimeisen kerran listalla keskiviikkona 4.9.2019. Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: AMEAS ISIN-koodi: FI0009000285 id: 24235 Viimeinen listauspäivä: 4.9.2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260