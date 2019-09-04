A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the release of their latest real world evidence analytics engagement for a leading healthcare company.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading healthcare industry player to collect and analyze the huge volume of real world data sets.

Quantzig is well-known for helping its clients for over 15 years with its real world evidence analytics capabilities. Our real world evidence analytics solutions help businesses to identify the right development paths those that deliver the most value with the optimal balance of risk, speed, and efficiency. Through interactive sessions, our real world evidence analytics experts work with your team towards bringing real-world and commercial insights into your clinical development planning process, so you can make well-informed, confident business decisions.

The Business Problem

The client, a leading UK-based healthcare company, wanted to establish appropriate statistical methods for analyzing real world data to avoid making inappropriate statistical inferences and regulatory decisions. Also, the client wanted to cost-effectively compare the cost efficiency and the associated benefits of its drugs against competing products offered by market leaders.

This case study explains how we helped our client to systematically gauge its commercial spend effectiveness and product launch planning.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

The solution offered helped the client to effectively respond to the safety and quality issues of their drugs in real-time. Also, the healthcare company gained detailed insights into treatment pathways, patient care, and drug effectiveness.

Quantzig's real world evidenceanalytics solutionshelped the client to:

Improve clinical trial efficiency by 47%

Increase spend effectiveness

Quantzig's real world evidenceanalytics solutionsoffered predictive insights on:

Improving new product launches

Driving better commercial results

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal.

