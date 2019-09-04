Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 04-Sep-2019 / 16:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Deferred Bonus Plan At its meeting on 29 August 2019, the Remuneration Committee approved the grant of an award of 4,424 A ordinary shares under the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") to Simon Emeny in satisfaction of a proportion of his bonus worth GBP50,000, under the Executive Bonus Scheme for the 2019 financial year, as disclosed in the Annual Reports and Accounts for the period ended 30 March 2019. The number of shares subject to the award was calculated by reference to the closing price as at 28 August 2019, being GBP11.30 per 'A' ordinary shares. The award has been structured as a conditional award of shares which will, subject to the rules of the DBP, vest on the first anniversary of the grant date provided the director remains an employee. Enquiries: Séverine Béquin Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 19031 EQS News ID: 868691 End of Announcement EQS News Service

