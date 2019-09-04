PRESS RELEASE

DIGI | RCS & RDS deploys NAGRA cardless content protection in Romania and Hungary

Largest pay-TV operator in Central and Eastern Europe deploys cardless conditional access module (CAM) to secure services in Romania and Hungary

Launch marks first deployment of NAGRA cardless content protection in a CAM

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - September 4, 2019 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that cable and satellite operator DIGI | RCS & RDS, the largest pay-TV service provider in Central and Eastern Europe, has deployed NAGRA cardless content protection technology in a conditional access module (CAM) by SmarDTV in Romania and Hungary.

The launch marks the first cardless CAM deployment for NAGRA. The cardless technology is based on a new generation NAGRA CAS backend that accommodates the seamless co-existence of smartcard and cardless security clients to secure the operator's services. DIGI | RCS & RDS first deployed card-based CAMs in 2013.

"By deploying new cardless CAMs, we're able to provide a next generation solution to keep our pay-TV services secure and maintain low subscriber acquisition costs, while providing our subscribers with a convenient solution to access our pay-TV services," said Valentin Popoviciu, Vice-President of DIGI | RCS & RDS Board of Directors. "We're pleased to work with NAGRA on this latest deployment and leverage their content protection solutions in a cardless environment."

"We're excited to partner with DIGI on the first deployment of our cardless content protection technology in CAM modules," said Thierry Legrand, Senior Vice President Sales EMEA at NAGRA. "Our cardless solutions provide an unprecedented level of security by leveraging NAGRA proprietary hardware secure block in the chipset of the CAM and help operators like DIGI | RCS & RDS to easily deliver next generation services seamlessly across card-based and cardless environments."

The NAGRA cardless CAM, developed by SmarDTV, boasts an innovative plastic casing with customized branding for RCS & RDS, allowing differentiation at the retail point of sale. Integrated with NAGRA content protection and adhering to the DVB CI Plus standard, the cardless CAM enables pay-TV operators to deliver premium content directly to integrated TV sets (iDTV) through broadcast or broadband IP networks without the need for a set-top box while meeting security requirements from the Hollywood studios.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information and follow us on Twitter at @nagrakudelski.

About DIGI | RCS & RDS

Digi Communications N.V., Dutch company listed on Romanian Stock Exchange, is a leading European provider of fixed and mobile electronic communications, with operations in Romania, Hungary, Spain and Italy. Company's portfolio on the main two markets, Romania and Hungary, includes cable and DTH television services, fixed internet and data, fixed-line telephony, mobile telephony. RCS & RDS, Romanian branch of DIGI, is the leading pay-tv and fixed internet provider on the local market, owning one of the most extended and state-of-the-art fiber optic networks in the region. Digi's operations in Spain and Italy consists of mobile telephony (as a mobile virtual network operator - MVNO). Fixed internet and fixed telephony have been included, since September 2018, in Digi's offering on Spanish market. Please visit https://www.digi-communications.ro/ for more information.

Contacts:

Ivan Schnider

Marketing Communications

+41 21 732 09 40

ivan.schnider@nagra.com

Christine Oury

Marketing Communications

+1 415 962 5433

christine.oury@nagra.com

Luiza Domnisoru

Head of Communications and CSR

+ 40 756 095 496

luiza.domnisoru@rcs-rds.ro