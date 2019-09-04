Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) deplores today's approval of a resolution regarding Mediaset's proposed merger into Media For Europe at the Mediaset Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting.

This resolution was adopted thanks to the decisive Fininvest vote against all basic minority shareholder rights and to the unlawful exclusion of Simon Fiduciaria from voting. Simon Fiduciaria's exclusion was decided by Mediaset's Board of Directors, relying on an interpretation of the Italian media law which is contrary to the EU Treaty.

The merger itself would result in a total and immediate annihilation of minority shareholder rights, without the payment of any premium to them.

The governance scheme proposed to the Mediaset shareholders today does not exist in the Netherlands where Media For Europe is due to be headquartered. The merger does not generate any shareholder value.

Through its repeated unlawful decisions, Mediaset has created a detrimental situation of severe legal uncertainty for the company.

All Mediaset decisions will be carefully scrutinized. Vivendi will use every legal recourse at its disposal in all relevant jurisdictions to challenge the proposed Media For Europe structure, both under national and European laws.

