New integration gives the WordPress community a localized onshore advantage to selling online in markets across the world

Digital River, the most experienced global ecommerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, announced today the availability of its plugin with the popular online publishing platform WordPress. This integration allows brands the flexibly to maintain control over the front-end user experience while taking advantage of Digital River's best-in-class ecommerce capabilities designed to accelerate global expansion and protect businesses from the risks of selling online.

The Digital River Global Commerce plugin is currently available on the WordPress plugin directory at: https://wordpress.org/plugins/digital-river-global-commerce/

An integrated solution for enabling global expansion is essential for merchants in today's fast-paced world of ecommerce. By taking a headless commerce approach and combining best-of-breed technologies, brands are able to build nimble and highly customized solutions that meet shoppers' expectations of a seamless buying experience. This integration combines WordPress' industry-leading content management system with Digital River's best-of-breed enterprise commerce platform, order management capabilities, and payments and risk expertise that removes the complexity from selling online, globally.

With pre-established local acquirers and legal entities to support business in over 240 countries and territories, Digital River will accelerate WordPress users' time to market and ignite global sales while working behind the scenes to process payments, fight fraud, fulfill orders, and shield businesses from regulatory risk. Combined with the design and code control you get with WordPress, this integration creates a flexible and scalable solution for creating seamless online buying experiences and growing international sales without taking on additional financial and compliance risks.

"With all the nuances associated with global ecommerce from local tax laws to intricate compliance regulations it's easy to understand why merchants are apprehensive about growing their operations globally," commented James Gagliardi, chief product officer for Digital River. "This integration with WordPress not only strengthens our commitment to a headless commerce approach but paves the path forward for businesses to prosper for the long-term."

About Digital River

With 25 years' experience, Digital River has mastered the ins and outs of global ecommerce. Established and fast-growing brands alike rely on our flexible, API-powered solutions to sell direct to their customers, whether they live around the corner or around the world. Our modular platform, global expertise, and advanced partner ecosystem lets brands focus on creating seamless buyer experiences, while we work behind the scenes to manage orders and fulfillment, process payments, mitigate fraud, and handle taxes and compliance on your behalf. Brands benefit from our unique business model, expertly designed to help brands accelerate global expansion, grow revenue, and protect their business from risk.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details, visit https://digitalriver.com.

Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations or copyrights of their respective owners.

