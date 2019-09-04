Notice on additional agenda items for Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Joint Stock Company Olainfarm to be held on November 1th, 2019 at 11:00

Joint Stock Company Olainfarm (unitary registration No. 40003007246, legal address: Rupnicu street 5, Olaine, LV-2114) Management Board hereby informs, that the following additional items is included in the agenda of Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Joint Stock Company Olainfarm to be held on November 1st, 2019 at 11.00:

"Bringing an Action against members of the Management Board of Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm";

"Bringing an Action against members of the Council of Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm".

An additional item is included upon request of the Joint Stock Company Olainfarm shareholder Anna Emilija Maligina, that represents 7,79% of the Joint Stock Company Olainfarm share capital, using the rights provided by part 2 of the article 274 of the Commercial law of the Republic of Latvia.

In Olaine, on September 04, 2019

Management board of the Joint Stock Company Olainfarm