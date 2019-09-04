New Comscore Research Reveals Majority of UK Online Dating Users are not Digital Natives

58% of the 7.6 million individuals who accessed a dating website or mobile app via desktop in June 2019 were aged 45+; 1 in 6 of all UK Internet users seek an online love connection

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the release of its 2019 Online Dating in the UK report, which reveals insights into the behaviours of online daters in the UK.

Comscore's latest report highlights the prevalence of online dating in the UK, with 1 in 6 internet users aged 18+ visiting a dating site or app in June 2019. By leveraging rich first party data Comscore has been able to review the demographics of online daters, their channel preferences and online behaviour when it comes to dating. But surprisingly, the report showed that the majority of visitors fall into the Generation X, Baby Boomer or older demographic categories.

"The report examines large-scale UK panel and census data to quantify behavioural shifts that are shaping the love lives of UK consumers," said Guido Fambach, Executive Vice President at Comscore. "The report debunks a few misconceptions, such as online dating being the preserve of a younger audience - a misconception that could only be dispelled by collecting and analysing vast amounts of data from all over the UK. Both aspiring online daters and online dating service providers will find a lot to love about this report."

The report covers:

Demographic breakdown of online daters.

Choice of platform and behavioural insights, by platform and gender.

Gender distribution by online dating website and mobile app.

Loyalty of online daters towards their dating apps.

To download a copy of Comscore's 2019 "Online Dating in the UK" report please visit www.comscore.com/online-dating-UK.

