Web Presence: Kelly Hyman Revisits Memorable Legal Victories

Actress-turned-attorney and 'modern-day Erin Brockovich' Kelly Hyman offers a closer look at highlights from her career as she's named among Colorado's top class action lawyers.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / From tobacco litigation and bladder sling lawsuits to being named one of Colorado's best class action trial lawyers, actress-turned-attorney and 'modern-day Erin Brockovich' Kelly Hyman looks back on a number of career highlights as she prepares to speak at next month's Mass Torts Made Perfect Seminar in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"While based at a law firm in Florida, I worked on tobacco litigation and represented individuals who were harmed by medical devices and drugs," reveals Kelly Hyman. These cases were both interesting and memorable, she says, as she knew that her clients had been harmed, and, of course, wanted to help.

A native Floridian, Kelly Hyman was raised in New York City and southern California. Before turning her attention to law, Hyman enjoyed a successful career as an actress, appearing in various television shows, movies, Off-Broadway plays, commercials, and more. The recipient of a highly prestigious AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell for three consecutive years, the attorney was also recently named as one of the top class action trial lawyers in Colorado.

Memorable victories in this area, she says, include transvaginal mesh and bladder sling lawsuits and water contamination cases. "I represented a number of women who had transvaginal mesh implanted and subsequently endured serious complications as a result," explains Hyman.

"Knowing that I was helping to undo a wrong and make a positive impact on these women's lives is something which I'll always truly cherish," adds the attorney. Knowing that these women received justice for their harm, she says, continues to represent one of the proudest aspects of her legal career.

With extensive experience in mass tort litigation, Kelly Hyman has, to date, represented hundreds of claimants in cases filed in both state and federal court. Products featured in Hyman's bladder sling and transvaginal mesh lawsuits included those supplied by Johnson & Johnson, Bard, Coloplast, Mentor, and Boston Scientific. "During my career, I've have performed common benefit services for a variety of mass tort projects," adds the highly successful attorney.

Her relentless pursuit of justice has seen the media refer to Hyman as a modern-day Erin Brockovich, after the American legal clerk, consumer advocate, and environmental activist who was instrumental in building a case against the Pacific Gas and Electric Company of California in the 1990s. "It's great to hear that people consider me to be a modern-day Erin Brockovich," beams the attorney, "as she represents a truly inspirational female role model."

"It's incredibly humbling," Kelly Hyman continues, "to be compared to someone who has created the kind of legacy which she has."

"Justice works," she adds, wrapping up, "when people stand up for what they believe in."

Kelly Hyman is set to speak at next month's Mass Torts Made Perfect Seminar in Las Vegas, Nevada. This fall's event kicks off on Tuesday, October 22, and wraps up on Thursday, October 24. Join Hyman for 'The Common Issues Class: Rule 23(c)(4)' at 4:45 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. For more information about Mass Torts Made Perfect, visit https://mtmp.com/.

