Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 04.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 910251 ISIN: FR0000038259 Ticker-Symbol: ESF 
Tradegate
04.09.19
18:56 Uhr
415,20 Euro
+1,80
+0,44 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
414,80
419,40
19:19
415,00
419,20
19:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE415,20+0,44 %