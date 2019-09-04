The "Finance Masterclass" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A full-day Masterclass that challenges delegates to evaluate their own companies finances and know their numbers. It uses practical exercises and case studies to demystify terminology as well as processes. Considered to be a great presentation, with real-life experience and delivered exceptionally by a knowledgeable and engaging presenter.

Delegates report that, following the Masterclass, they now have much improved confidence and understanding. The structure covers five key areas to help build excellence for business leaders and ensures that the Learning and Development opportunity is both effective and unique.

Key Topics Covered:

08:45 Breakfast

09:00 1st Part, Financial Accounting

10:45 Tea Break

11:00 2nd Part, Annual Accounts

12:30 Sandwich Lunch

13:30 3rd Part, Management Accounting

15:15 Tea Break

15:30 4th Part, Costs and Decision Making

17:30 Finish

