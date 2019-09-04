Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 04.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 880206 ISIN: US14149Y1082 Ticker-Symbol: CLH 
Tradegate
04.09.19
19:30 Uhr
39,990 Euro
+0,505
+1,28 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CARDINAL HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARDINAL HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,050
40,175
21:02
40,030
40,195
21:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARDINAL HEALTH
CARDINAL HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARDINAL HEALTH INC39,990+1,28 %