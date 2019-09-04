Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2019) - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) ("Maritime" or the "Company") announced that management will be attending and presenting at the upcoming Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado, as well as meeting with investors throughout the conference which will be held between September 10-13.
Garett Macdonald, President & Chief Executive Officer of Maritime Resources will be providing a company update at 10:00 am MT in Room 2 on Wednesday, September 11.
This presentation can be viewed live by clicking here: https://www.gowebcasting.com/conferences/2019/09/11/precious-metals-summit
If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, the presentation will be available on the Company's website: https://maritimeresourcescorp.com/investors/presentations/
About Maritime Resources Corp.
Maritime Resources holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay Property, including the former Hammerdown gold mine, located near the Baie Verte Mining District and Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Green Bay Property hosts a resource estimates on two deposits, the Hammerdown and the Orion deposits. Hammerdown contains measured and indicated resources of 925,670 tonnes grading 10.6 gpt for 315,535 ounces of gold and inferred resources of 1,557,000 tonnes grading 7.53 gpt for 377,000 ounces of gold. The Orion deposit contains measured and indicated resources of 1,096,500 tonnes grading 4.47 gpt for 157,600 ounces of gold and inferred resources of 1,288,000 tonnes grading 5.44 gpt for 225,300 ounces.
Maritime's high grade Hammerdown and Whisker Valley gold exploration projects are both located near the Baie Verte Mining District and Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Hammerdown deposit is characterized by a number of near-vertical, narrow mesothermal quartz veins containing gold in pyrite. Hammerdown was last operated by Richmont Mines between 2000-2004 producing 143,000 ounces of gold at an average mine grade of 15.7 gpt Au through a combination of narrow vein open pit and underground mining.
CIM definition standards were followed for the resource estimate. The resource models used Ordinary Kriging grade estimation within a three-dimensional block model with mineralized zones defined by wireframed solids. A cut-off grade of 3.0 gpt gold over 1.2 meters was used for reporting resources with capping of gold grades at 125 gpt at Hammerdown and 50 gpt at Orion. A specific gravity of 2.84 was applied.
For additional information relating to the Hammerdown gold project, including the Orion deposit, refer to the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report, Green Bay Property" with an effective date of March 2, 2017, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resource estimates do not account for mineability, selectivity, mining loss and dilution. These mineral resource estimates include inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is also no certainty that these inferred mineral resources will be converted to the measured and indicated categories through further drilling, or into mineral reserves, once economic considerations are applied.
Qualified Persons
Exploration activities are administered on site by the Company's Project Manager, Newfoundland Properties, Larry Pilgrim, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Mr. Pilgrim is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on its exploration projects.
On Behalf of the Board
MARITIME RESOURCES CORP.
1900-110 Yonge St., Toronto, ON M5C 1T4
Garett Macdonald, President and CEO
For further information, please contact:
Candace Di Vito, Director, Investor Relations
candace@maritimegold.com
www.maritimeresourcescorp.com
The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements
Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements:
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47516