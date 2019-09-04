uniQure Inc.: uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Sept. 04, 2019N.V. (Nasdaq: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe unmet medical needs, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $200 million of its ordinary shares. All ordinary shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by uniQure. In addition, uniQure intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $30 million of additional ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Stifel is also acting as a book-running manager. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are acting as co-lead managers for the offering and H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the co-manager for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by uniQure pursuant to its automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-225636) filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 14, 2018. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6132 or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com, and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, hemophilia A, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our anticipated offering and other statements including the words "may," "will," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances), which constitute and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all, continued interest in our rare disease portfolio, the ability to develop our product candidates and technologies, the impact of changes in the financial markets and global economic conditions, and other risks as are set forth in uniQure's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on July 29, 2019. uniQure undertakes no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

uniQure Contacts