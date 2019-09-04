Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 3 September, as noted below, a person discharging managerial responsibilities has the following interests in TechnipFMC.

The notification below has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ANNEX

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Douglas J. Pferdehirt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer and Director Chairman and Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of 54,132 restricted stock units previously reported on a PDMR Notification dated 19 January 2017 with reductions for tax withholdings c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $24.46 per Unit Volume No. of Units: 32,831 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 3 September 2019 g) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005916/en/

Contacts:

TechnipFMC plc