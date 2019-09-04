Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2019) -Environmental Waste International Inc. (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Securities Commission has revoked its previously issued cease trade order and the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has concluded the Company's reinstatement application and will shortly issue a bulletin to reinstate trading of EWS shares effective September 6, 2019 (the "Reinstatement").

In two previous press releases the Company announced the signing of four Memorandums of Understanding with prospective clients in various parts of the world. Each of these MOUs provides that EWI receive an annual royalty equal to about 6% of revenue from these facilities after a break in period.

As of this date EWS has signed a binding joint venture agreement with one prospect which provides for the sale of a TR 4000 to a joint venture for $20 million, with EWS having a 10% interest in this facility. All material terms have been agreed to pending funding of a $2 million deposit, which EWI believes should occur within 90 days. However, the transaction has not yet been consummated and there are no penalties if it is not.

Management has been told that third party financing for a second project is progressing but not yet finalized. The remaining two projects are subject to third party financing. EWI cannot project the timing of these projects, and there are no guarantees that these transactions may be consummated. The price range for these MOUs is from $12 million for one TR2000 to $20 million for the TR 4000s.

Upon Reinstatement, the Company confirms that the Exchange will provide final approval of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"), which closed on April 30, 2019. The Company raised a total of $475,000 for the issuance of 9,500,000 units (the "Units") at the price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") and half warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.20 for a period of three years from the date of issuance. Please see the news release dated May 29, 2019 for more information.

The Company is currently not in compliance with Exchange requirements to have a separate Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The Company is seeking a part-time Chief Financial Officer, which it intends to hire within the next 90 days.

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International, Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. EWS has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while creating a highly valuable commodity output for industry, including carbon black, oil and steel. Each unit is designed to be energy efficient and where possible, create an economically positive model for the recovery of various hydrocarbon oil and gases. For more information please visit, www.ewi.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Bob MacBean, Chief Executive Officer

(905) 686-8689 or (800) 399-2366

Bob.macbean@ewmc.com

www.ewi.ca

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations, which involve risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including the matters discussed under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis, which can be found on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47526