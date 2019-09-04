Dividend up 10% year over year; Gecht and Polk elected to board of directors

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that at its annual general meeting (AGM) the Company's shareholders elected Wendy Becker as Logitech's new chairperson. This followed an earlier decision by Guerrino De Luca to remain on the board if re-elected, but not to stand for re-election as chairperson when his term ended.

Additionally, at the meeting, Logitech's shareholders approved a dividend of approximately CHF 0.73 per share*, an increase of approximately 10 percent compared to last year. The shareholders also elected to the board of directors Guy Gecht, former chief executive officer of Electronics for Imaging Inc. (EFI), and Michael Polk, former president and chief executive officer of Newell Brands Inc. All incumbent nominees to the board were re-elected, and all other proposals at the AGM were approved.

Wendy Becker, Logitech's chairperson of the board, said: "I'm delighted to be given the opportunity to chair Logitech's board we have a fantastic team and a fantastic company, with countless opportunities before us. This last financial year was Logitech's sixth consecutive year of sales growth and, once again, we are offering our shareholders an increased annual dividend. It's also my pleasure to welcome Guy and Michael onto the board. Both bring decades of relevant experience from a variety of global, senior leadership roles. Their business acumen and strategic insights should prove invaluable. Our future is bright."

Logitech expects the payment date for the dividend to be September 20, 2019. The shares are expected to be traded ex-dividend on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Select Market starting on Sept. 18, 2019. Shareholders will find more information about the dividend on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Based on the number of shares outstanding as of March 31, 2019. The actual number may change as of the record date (expected to be September 19, 2019).

