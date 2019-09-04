Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) announced today that Quintin V. Kneen, President, CEO and Director and Matthew A. Mancheski, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development, will present at the Pareto Securities Oil Offshore Conference in Oslo, Norway on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at approximately 10:25 a.m. local time. Upon completion of the presentation, the company will file a Form 8-K with the SEC that will include a copy of the slides presented, as well as have the slide presentation available at www.tdw.com

Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of Offshore Support Vessels in the industry, with over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide.

Contacts:

Matthew A. Mancheski

Vice President, Investor Relations and

Corporate Development

713-470-5294



