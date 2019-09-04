Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2DVJZ ISIN: US88642R1095 Ticker-Symbol: TD9 
Frankfurt
03.09.19
09:06  Uhr
14,122 Euro
+0,054
+0,38 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIDEWATER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIDEWATER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,008
14,122
04.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TIDEWATER
TIDEWATER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TIDEWATER INC14,122+0,38 %