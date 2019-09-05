Truck Accident Attorney Services From Kherkher Garcia Available In Texas

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / Kherkher Garcia, a law firm based in Houston, Texas, has announced that they are offering truck accident attorney services in Texas. The firm is made up of a team of personal injury lawyers in Texas that represent victims of catastrophic and serious personal injury in a wide range of contexts, including truck accidents. Truck accidents are distinctive in that the victims can receive serious and life-changing injuries.

"Victims of truck accidents may be unable to work again or even to perform many normal functions in their daily life. When this occurs, the responsible party should pay for the expenses the victim has incurred," says Steve Kherkher, one of the lawyers in the firm.

He continues, "A personal injury lawsuit can provide the compensation they need to pay for medical care and to help them to pay their bills in spite of lost income. It is important to seek legal advice in this situation to determine if you are eligible for compensation for your damages."

While 18-wheelers, tractor trailers, commercial box trucks, gas tank trucks, and other kinds of trucks are essential for the economy for transporting goods, they also pose the risk of grave danger, which is why truck drivers need to comply with a higher standard of safety compared to other motorists.

Trucks like 18-wheelers are many times larger and heavier than the average car. Thus, collisions between big rigs and smaller cars often result into amputations, paralysis, burns, traumatic brain injury, and even death. Unfortunately, truck drivers sometimes make dangerous decisions, such as driving too fast, failure to inspect, failing to brake, making unsafe turns, talking or texting on the phone while driving, driving under the influence, or driving while sleep-deprived.

Trucking collisions fall under the category of personal injury and lawyers like Steve Kherkher have years of experience in representing victims of such accidents. For instance, he was able to obtain an $11,000,000 jury verdict for the death of a husband and father in a motor vehicle accident with a commercial truck. It was discovered that the commercial truck driver had not been properly trained and had lost control of the vehicle with the result that it collided with the oncoming vehicle driven by the victim. The case was later settled after trial for a confidential amount.

Aside from trucking crashes, the law firm also handles other kinds of personal injury cases. These include wrongful death, industrial accidents, premises liability, product liability, workplace injury, explosions, medical malpractice, motor vehicle & auto pedestrian accidents, and traumatic brain injury. They also handle business litigation. Specifically, these are in areas of partnership disputes, joint venture disputes, and construction disputes.

Naturally, it is the result that really matters and the law firm has plenty of results to cite. For instance, Attorney Steve Kherher had recently won a $46.5 million verdict against Monsanto and three other companies in a 10-2 jury decision in a Saint Louis Circuit Court. He had represented three plaintiffs alleging that Monsanto was aware of a link between polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) exposure and non-Hodgkins lymphoma but still continued to market the compounds as safe for use in the 1970s.

The result of the Monsanto case was that the jury awarded $17.5 million for the three plaintiffs and another $29 million in punitive damages against Monsanto and the three other companies. Monsanto had been the leading manufacturer of PCBs from 1935 to 1977. The EPA had later banned the use of PCBs in 1979.

The Kherkher Garcia law firm always strives to finish and win every case that they are given to handle. They often find themselves arguing before juries, explaining why their clients should be awarded millions of dollars, and indeed they were able to succeed in many occasions. Meanwhile, they can also handle business litigation, whether their clients are persons or Fortune 500 companies.

People who need more information about the services of the law firm or would like to get the services of a Houston truck accident lawyer can visit their website, or contact them through the telephone or via email.

