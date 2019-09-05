Promotion of Haikou Jiangdong New District to the World

HAIKOU, China, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 2, the Haikou Jiangdong New District Promotion Conference of the 2019 Hainan Free Trade Zone (Port) Industrial Park Investment Cooperation Conference was held. The Haikou Jiangdong New District was promoted to the world and was very popular among many Chinese and foreign entrepreneurs.

The total planned area of Jiangdong New District is about 298 square kilometers, which is divided into the eastern ecological functional zone and the western industry-city integration zone. The western industry-city integration zone covers an area of about 192 square kilometers, including the airport economy zone, design park, science and education park, headquarters economy and international financial center.

What attracted the attendees especially was that Haikou Municipal Party Committee and Haikou Municipal People's Government promoted the planning and construction of Jiangdong New District with high standards and high quality. In parallel to Hebei Xiongan New Area, it has formed a planning system of "1+4+8+16", i.e., one general plan + four key area plans + eight key special

plans + 16 preliminary studies.

According to Yang Shanhua, Executive Deputy Director of Office of Commission for Comprehensively Deepening Reform (Free Trade Office) of the CPC Haikou Municipal Committee and Deputy Director of Jiangdong Office of Haikou, Jiangdong New District will continue to increase efforts to attract investment, comprehensively implement the pre-establishment national treatment and negative list management system on foreign investment, put priority on the development of aviation maintenance, aircraft leasing and modern financial industry focusing on three industries, namely tourism, modern service industry and high-tech industry.

The starting area focuses on introducing global headquarters of large enterprises, which mainly develops headquarters economy, modern finance, modern service industry, science and technology exhibition, cultural and creative industry, education and ecological economy, etc.

The airport economy zone takes Meilan International Airport as its core and focuses on developing airport economy led by hub airports and under the guidance of free trade policy, pays attention to the core functions of great logistics, great airline services, great security, new consumption and new business exhibition, and builds an international industrial cluster with the main functions of aviation food processing, aviation maintenance, aircraft leasing, aircraft disassembly, modification and spraying, aviation training, aviation logistics and airport commerce, so as to realize the integrated development of ports, industries, cities and ecology.