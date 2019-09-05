Atos International: New CEO of Atos France

Paris, September 5, 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced the following changes to the Group's Executive Committee:

Jean-Philippe Poirault joins Atos as Chief Executive Officer of Atos France. He is a member of the Group's Executive Committee.

Jean-Philippe Poirault joins Atos from Amazon Web Services Group (AWS) where he was head of the Telecom division.

Jean-Marie Simon, Chief Executive Officer of Atos France, has been appointed Group Head of Institutional Relations.

In this role, he will be responsible, within the Executive Committee, for managing and developing the Group's relations with institutions and governments, both at a global and local level.

Biography of Jean-Philippe Poirault:

Graduated from Supelec, Jean-Philippe Poirault has held senior management positions in IT and software services activities at Alcatel-Lucent and Ericsson in several European and Asian countries. In January 2018, he joined Amazon Web Services in the United States to lead the Telecom market.

